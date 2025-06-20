Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & BRING IT ON Co-Creators Visit The Muny Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three of the creators of Bring It On: The Musical went to see the Muny's production on June 18. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt and Amanda Green — members of the musical’s Tony-nominated creative team — took in the production, which runs through June 22. The occasion also marked the Hamilton creator's first visit to the Muny. Watch him discuss the original production onstage after the curtain call above!

“This is a hard show to do — people fly through the air during this show,” Miranda told the crowd. “I don’t think we exhaled the entire six months this show was on Broadway, and it’s such a thrill to see it reborn in this incredible space. We made a lot of calls to make the rain go away, just so we could see it tonight. … We love it so much and hope you did, too.”

Featuring show-stopping stunts, jaw-dropping choreography, and a powerhouse cast led by Jonalyn Saxer, Kennedy Holmes, and Bryce Williams, this high-energy musical brings the world of competitive cheerleading to life like never before.

Also appearing in the produciton is Taylor Sage Evans (Eva), Katy Geraghty (Bridget), Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Nautica), Aj Paramo (La Cienega), Katie Riedel (Skylar), Regine Sophia (Kylar), Sean Harrison Jones (Steven), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Twig) and Brandon O'Neal Bomer (Cameron), and Ava Noble (standby for Campbell and Eva).

Also rounding out the cast are Brady Adkins, Fernando Beltran, Elena de la Mora, Payton Ryleigh Derr, Halima Dodo , Megan Elyse Fulmer, Dylan Gessner, Jacob Guzman, Hunter Henderson, Rylee Hornsby, Jacob Horton-Agee , Kaitlyn Kaylor, Justin Martin, Bailey “Bailrok” Muñoz, Max Newman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Esosa Oviasu , Matt Rivera, Bex Robinson, Isaiah Rodriguez, Khalil Rogers, Ava Rose, Gordon Semeatu , Sarah Smith, John John Tarrayo and Jake Van Cleve.

"Bring It On: The Musical" features music and lyrics by Miranda ("Hamilton," "In the Heights"), lyrics by Green ("High Fidelity"), music by Kitt ("Next to Normal") and an original story by Jeff Whitty ("Avenue Q"). Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson was one of the musical’s executive producers on Broadway, along with Kristin Caskey. Buy tickets now at muny.org.

Now in its 107th season in St. Louis, The Muny — the recipient of the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award — is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to producing exceptional musical theatre that is accessible to all, continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny welcomes more than 300,000 patrons each summer for seven world-class productions under the stars.