Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 17, 2024 - Tony Awards Roundup!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the Tony Awards fun you may have missed over the weekend!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 23

Patriots closes on Broadway

An Enemy of the People closes on Broadway

Broadway Bares 2024

2024 Tony Awards Winners - The Full List!

by Team BWW

Find out who took home top honors at Broadway's biggest night!

Recap the 2024 Tony Awards Acceptance Speeches

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read the full text of all of the acceptance speeches from the big night; from the emotional to the humorous, and everything in between.

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards

by Bruce Glikas

Head to the Tony Awards red carpet for a look at all of the stars as they arrived for Broadway's biggest night!

Video: Ariana DeBose Opens the 77th Tony Awards

by Stephi Wild

Ariana DeBose opened the show with a performance of an original song which she choreographed herself. Watch the performance!

Video: Kecia Lewis Celebrates Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical

by Joey Mervis

Kecia Lewis took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role a Musical' for her outstanding work in Hell's Kitchen. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Kecia checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Video: Daniel Radcliffe Celebrates Tony Win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical

by Joey Mervis

Daniel Radcliffe took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role a Musical' for his outstanding work in Merrily We Roll Along. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Daniel checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Video: Jeremy Strong Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actor in a Play

by Joey Mervis

Jeremy Strong took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role a Play' for his outstanding work in An Enemy of the People. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Jeremy checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Audra McDonald Says Gavin Creel Pushed Her To Take on GYPSY

by Joshua Wright

Audra McDonald revealed on the Tony Awards red carpet that Gavin Creel pushed her to take on the role of Rose Hovick in Gypsy. Read what she had to say!

Nicole Scherzinger Feels 'Born To Be' Part Of The Theater Community

by Joshua Wright

On the red carpet for the 77th Annual Tony Awards Nicole Scherzinger, who will be making her Broadway debut next season in Sunset Boulevard, spoke about being part of the New York theatre community.

Andrew Rannells Will No Longer Lead TAMMY FAYE Musical

by Josh Sharpe

On the Tony Awards red carpet, performer Andrew Rannells told CBS that he will no longer be appearing in the Broadway production of the new musical Tammy Faye.

Blog: Backstage at the 2024 Tony Awards

by Caitlin Hornik

While we were glued to our TVs to find out what will happen next onstage at the Tonys, just was much is going on behind the curtain! Read live updates from backstage at the David H. Koch Theater.

Inside the 77th Tony Awards Opening Number 'This Party's For You'

by Josh Sharpe

Go inside Ariana DeBose's stellar opening number at this year's ceremony!

Video Roundup: 2024 Tony Winners Share First Impressions

by Nicole Rosky

How does it feel to win a Tony Award? Hear from the winners as they share their reactions at the First Impressions Cam, hosted by Erich Bergen.

Video: Alex Edelman Celebrates Special Tony Award

Alex Edelman took home a Special Tony Award for his work in Just For Us. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Alex checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Video: Nikiya Mathis Celebrates Tony Honor

by Joey Mervis

Nikiya Mathis took home a Tony Honor for her work in Hair and Wig Design for Jaja's African Hair Braiding. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Nikiya checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Video: George C. Wolfe Celebrates Tony Win for Lifetime Achievement

by Joey Mervis

Famed director George C. Wolfe took home a Tony Award for 'Lifetime Achievmant in the Theatre'. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, George checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Video: Shaina Taub Celebrates Tony Win for Best Book of a Musical

by Joey Mervis

Shaina Taub took home a Tony Award for 'Best Book of a Musical' for her outstanding work on Suffs (currently running at the Music Box Theatre). After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Shaina checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Video: Cody Spencer Celebrates Tony Win for Best Sound Design of a Musical

by Joey Mervis

Cody Spencer took home a Tony Award for 'Best Sound Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on The Outsiders. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Cody checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Video: Jane Cox Celebrates Tony Win for Best Lighting Design of a Play

by Joey Mervis

Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Jane Cox took home a Tony Award for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' for her outstanding work on Appropriate. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Jane checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Video: David Zinn Celebrates Tony Win for Best Scenic Design of a Play

by Joey Mervis

Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, David Zinn took home a Tony Award for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' for his outstanding work on Stereophonic. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, David checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Video: Tom Scutt Celebrates Tony Win for Best Scenic Design of a Musical

by Joey Mervis

Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Tom Scutt took home a Tony Award for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Cabaret. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Tom checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Broadway Jukebox: A 2024 Tony Awards Party Playlist

by Nicole Rosky

The 2024 Tony Awards have come and gone in spactacular fashion, which means that we all have something to sing about! From the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma to the city blocks of Hell's Kitchen; the Kit Kat Club to the big top, get into the spirit of this Broadway season with this 2024 Tony Awards playlist.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!