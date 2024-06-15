Broadway Jukebox: A 2024 Tony Awards Party Playlist

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Tony Awards are here, which means that we all have something to sing about! From the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma to the city blocks of Hell's Kitchen; the Kit Kat Club to the big top, get into the spirit of this Broadway season with this 2024 Tony Awards playlist. Your Broadway belt-session awaits!

Enjoy songs from some of the Tony-nominated shows of the season, including: The Outsiders, The Great Gatsby, Stereophonic, The Notebook, Days of Wine and Roses, Water for Elephants, Hell's Kitchen, Merrily We Roll Along, Cabaret, and more!

Want more? Check out this 7-hour Broadway Party Playlist to keep your party going!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Tony-nominated showtune of 2024 you love the most!

