Video: Jane Cox Celebrates Tony Win for Best Lighting Design of a Play

Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Jane Cox took home a Tony Award for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' for her outstanding work on Appropriate. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Jane checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Jane Cox is a lighting designer for theater, opera, dance and music. She has been nominated for two other Tony Awards, for her work on Jitney (2017) and on Machinal (2014). She has also been nominated for four Drama Desk awards and three Lortel awards, and in 2013, was award the Henry Hewes Design Award for her work on The Flick. In 2016, she was award the Ruth Morley Design Award by the League of Professional Theater Women, and a British What's Onstage award for her work on Hamlet.