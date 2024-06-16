Andrew Rannells Will No Longer Lead TAMMY FAYE Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the Tony Awards red carpet, performer Andrew Rannells told CBS that he will no longer be appearing in the Broadway production of the new musical Tammy Faye. It was announced in February that he would be reprising his Oliver-nominated performance as Jim Bakker, which is due to hit Broadway later this year at the newly refurbished Palace Theater.

He revealed the decision was made due to contract issues.

"I'm actually not doing Tammy Faye anymore. I'm very sad to say. I was very excited. I'm a huge fan of the show and unfortunately, we got into a situation where we couldn't quite find terms that made everyone happy, which is really disappointing, which is why normally they don't announce an actor before the contract," he laughed before adding, "I'm not a professional, but I thought that was odd."

Rannells was set to appear alongside Katie Brayben, also reprising her role. At this point, it is unknown who will be taking over the role.

Take a look at the video!

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham (Dear England, Ink), choreography by Lynne Page (Ink, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold (Patriots, Dear England).

Tammy Faye tells the story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith.

But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

TAMMY FAYE had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in Fall 2022, where it received rave reviews and was nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical. Check out what the critics had to say!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas