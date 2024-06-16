Video: Jeremy Strong Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actor in a Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Jeremy Strong took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role a Play' for his outstanding work in An Enemy of the People. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Jeremy checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Strong is one of his generation’s most respected and versatile actors. For his lead performance as Kendall Roy in the HBO series “Succession,” he was nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globes and received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor as well as the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in 2022. Most recently, Strong starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins in James Gray’s critically acclaimed film Armageddon Time, which Focus Features premiered at Cannes. Strong will star in and executive produce Tobias Lindholm’s series “The Best of Us,” which tells the story of the first responders of 9/11 and pays tribute to those impacted, relying on heavily researched accounts.