Video Roundup: 2024 Tony Winners Share First Impressions

Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Designers of 2024
Watch as we chat with: Tatiana Kahvegian and Brett J. Banakis (The Outsiders), Dede Ayite (Hell's Kitchen, Appropriate, Jaja's African Hair Briading), Brandon Stirling Baker (Illinoise), Stefania Bulbarella (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Isabella Byrd (An Enemy of the People, Cabaret), Enver Chandrashaker (Stereophonic), dots (Appropriate, An Enemy of the People), David Korins (Here Lies Love), Peter Nigrini (Hell's Kitchen, Lempicka), Will Pickens (Appropriate), Ryan Rumery (Stereophonic), Tom Scutt (Cabaret), Cody Spencer (Here Lies Love, The Outsiders), and David Zinn (Jaja's African Braiding, Stereophonic, An Enemy of the People).
Drink Like a Tony Nominee With These 4 Tonys-Inspired Cocktail Recipes
On Sunday, June 16, hosted for the first time at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, the two will artfully interweave craftsmanship with the past, present and future to unveil the Baccarat x Basil Hayden speakeasy – an exclusive and unforgettably elevated experience at Broadway’s biggest night.