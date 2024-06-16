Nicole Scherzinger Feels 'Born To Be' Part Of The Theater Community

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the red carpet for the 77th Annual Tony Awards Nicole Scherzinger, who will be making her Broadway debut next season in Sunset Boulevard, spoke about being part of the New York theatre community.

"Norma Desmond says 'I'm back where I was born to be.' I'm coming back to, [...] my first love. I went to a performance arts school, I found my tribe in the theater community, it feels like home..." said Scherzinger.

Scherzinger also revealed she recently took a trip to her future home on the stage, and got to see Illinoise. "I got to go to the St. James Theatre the other day, which is going to be our home, and witness the beautiful Illinoise and I just fell in love with the theater. To be able to see that performance, I just was so inspired..." she said.

Scherzinger will be performing during tonight's In Memoriam segment on the broadcast.

In addition to her acclaimed run in Sunset Boulevard on the West End for which she won the Olivier Award, Scherzinger previously was seen on the UK stage Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2015 production of Cats.

Scherzinger has accrued #1 singles on both sides of the Atlantic, selling over 37 million singles worldwide-16 million records as a solo artist and a staggering 54 million albums as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

She has graced US television screens in ABC's remake of 'Dirty Dancing' where she played the lead role of "Penny" and voiced the role of "Sina" in Disney's animated Blockbuster "Moana." She has also been a judge on The Masked Singer on FOX.

While a judge on X-Factor UK, she was instrumental in the successful careers of artists such as One Direction and James Arthur.