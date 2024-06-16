TONY AWARDS WINNERS - RESULTS UPDATED LIVE! See the complete list!

Video: David Zinn Celebrates Tony Win for Best Scenic Design of a Play

Stereophonic is running on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre.

By: Jun. 16, 2024
Stereophonic Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets Ticket: from $52
Cast
Photos
Videos
Click Here for More on Talking Tonys
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, David Zinn took home a Tony Award for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' for his outstanding work on Stereophonic. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, David checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Recent: The Notebook, An Enemy of the People (costumes), Here We Are, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Other Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo, Funny Girl, The MinutesThe Humans (set design); SpongeBob SquarePants, Fun Home (set/costume design); A Doll’s House Part 2, The Vibrator Play (costume design). NYTW, MCC, Second Stage, Public, ERS, Target Margin. Tony, Drama Desk, Hewes and Obie Awards.









Videos