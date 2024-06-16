Video: David Zinn Celebrates Tony Win for Best Scenic Design of a Play

Stereophonic is running on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre.
Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, David Zinn took home a Tony Award for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' for his outstanding work on Stereophonic. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, David checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!
Recent: The Notebook, An Enemy of the People (costumes), Here We Are, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Other Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo, Funny Girl, The Minutes, The Humans (set design); SpongeBob SquarePants, Fun Home (set/costume design); A Doll’s House Part 2, The Vibrator Play (costume design). NYTW, MCC, Second Stage, Public, ERS, Target Margin. Tony, Drama Desk, Hewes and Obie Awards.
