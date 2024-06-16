Video: Tom Scutt Celebrates Tony Win for Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Tom Scutt took home a Tony Award for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Cabaret. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Tom checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Tom’s award-winning career spans set and costume design, direction and creative direction for live music, theater, opera, dance and exhibition. He is an honorary fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, a resident of Somerset House Studios, and since 2010 has acted as Associate Artist for Soho Theatre and the Donmar Warehouse. As Director/Creative Director: Berberian Sound Studio (Donmar), Pet Shop Boys’ Dreamworld Tour, Christine & The Queens Live (Salle Pleyel, Paris), Ben Platt’s Sing to Me Instead tour, Sam Smith Live (Apple Music/Tate Modern), Liam Gallagher “MTV Unplugged” (Hull City Hall). Theater design includes: Jesus Christ Superstar (UK Tour); Cabaret (Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse); Constellations, Berberian Sound Studio, Belleville, The Lady from The Sea, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Weir, Elegy, Marys Seacole (Donmar Warehouse); Summer and Smoke, King Charles III, Mr. Burns, (Almeida); The Deep Blue Sea, Medea, 13, Julie (National Theatre); Fairview, A Number (Young Vic); A Very Expensive Poison, Woyzeck (Old Vic); Little Shop of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar, Carousel (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre); The Ritual Slaughter of Gorge Mastromas, No Quarter, Remembrance Day (Royal Court).