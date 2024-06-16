Video: Cody Spencer Celebrates Tony Win for Best Sound Design of a Musical

TONY AWARDS WINNERS - RESULTS UPDATED LIVE! See the complete list!

The Outsiders is running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Outsiders Show Information
Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Cody Spencer took home a Tony Award for 'Best Sound Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on The Outsiders. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Cody checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Sound Design Broadway: The Outsiders. Co-Sound Design Broadway:Gutenberg! The Musical!, Here Lies Love, The Pee-Wee Herman Show. Off-Broadway Sound Design: Broadway Bounty Hunter and Joan of Arc: Into the Fire. Off-Broadway Co-Sound Design: Trevor, Here Lies Love(Lortel Award). Regional: David Byrne’s Theater of the Mind, May We All. Cody has co-designed some of New York’s biggest concert venues including Brooklyn Steel, Terminal 5 and Webster Hall.









