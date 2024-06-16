Video: Kecia Lewis Celebrates Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Kecia Lewis took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role a Musical' for her outstanding work in Hell's Kitchen. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Kecia checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Kecia Lewis made her Broadway debut at 18 years old in the original company of Dreamgirls, directed by Michael Bennett. Her other Broadway credits include The Gospel at Colonus (with Morgan Freeman), Big River, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (standby for Nell Carter), Once on This Island (OBC), The Drowsy Chaperone (OBC), Chicago, Leap of Faith (OBC), Cinderella (as Marie/Fairy Godmother) and most recently Children of a Lesser God (directed by Kenny Leon). Off Broadway she has starred in the title role of Mother Courage, The Skin of Our Teeth (Obie Award) Dessa Rose at Lincoln Center (Drama Desk award nomination), and Marie and Rosetta (Lortel & Drama League nominations/ Obie Award winner). Her work on the last season of MAD ABOUT YOU was loved by fans and critics alike. Further television credits include Guest Star and recurring roles on “Law & Order,” “Law & Order SVU” (recurring), “Madam Secretary,” “Royal Pains,” “Limitless,” “Conviction,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Blue Bloods,” “SMILF,” “The Blacklist,” “The Passage” (recurring), and the Hulu series, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (recurring). As a vocalist Kecia has performed in Canada, Switzerland, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Russia. Kecia can also be seen on Amazon in “With Love” and HBO Max’s “And Just Like That...” Kecia can also be seen in Evan Parter’s The Independent alongside Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith and John Cena which is now streaming on Peacock.