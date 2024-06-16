Video: Daniel Radcliffe Celebrates Tony Win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Daniel Radcliffe took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role a Musical' for his outstanding work in Merrily We Roll Along. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Daniel checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Daniel Radliffe's theatre credits include: Merrily We Roll Along (NYTW - Drama Desk and OCC nominations), Endgame, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Lifespan of a Fact, Privacy, The Cripple of Inishmaan, How to Succeed…, Equus. Films: The Lost City, Escape From Pretoria, Guns Akimbo, Jungle, Swiss Army Man, Imperium, What If?, Kill Your Darlings, The Woman in Black, Harry Potter film series. TV: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Movie” (Critics Choice Award, Emmy and BAFTA nominations), “Miracle Workers,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Young Doctor’s Notebook,” “The Simpsons,” “My Boy Jack,” “Extras,” “David Copperfield.” Singing Teacher: Mark Meylan. Radcliffe has contributed to charities including Demelza Hospice Care for Children and the Trevor Project. He was awarded the Hero Award in 2011 by the Trevor Project.