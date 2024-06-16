Video: George C. Wolfe Celebrates Tony Win for Lifetime Achievement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, George C. Wolfe took home a Tony Award for 'Lifetime Achievmant in the Theatre'. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, George checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Writer, director and producer George C. Wolfe’s expansive career has earned him 23 Tony Awards, winning five, including Best Direction of a Play for “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” and Best Direction of a Musical for “Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk.” Additionally, Wolfe was the Producer of The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival from 1993-2005, directed/adapted “Spunk” (Obie), and created “Harlem Song” for the Apollo Theatre. Wolfe’s work outside of theatre includes directing and co-writing the HBO film "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Lackawanna Blues,” for which he earned The Directors Guild Award, a National Board of Review Award, a Christopher Award, and the Humanitas Prize. For Netflix, he directed “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” which was nominated for five Academy Awards, and most recently “Rustin” (Gotham Award).



Wolfe is also the Chief Creative Officer of the Center for Civil and Human Rights, and from 2009-2017 served on The President's Committee for the Arts and The Humanities. Additional awards include the PEN Mike Nichols Writing Performance Award, Actors Equity Paul Robeson Award, Society of Directors and Choreographers Mr. Abbott and Callaway Awards, The Dramatists Guild Hull-Warriner Award, The New Dramatists Outstanding Career Achievement Award, The NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award, The Lambda Liberty Award, The Spirit of the City Award, The Brendan Gil Prize, The Distinguished Alumni Award from NYU, a Princess Grace Award, The Monte Cristo Award, and was inducted in the Theatre Hall of Fame. Wolfe was named a Library Lion by the New York Public Library and a living landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy.

