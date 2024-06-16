Video: Alex Edelman Celebrates Special Tony Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Alex Edelman took home a Special Tony Award for his work in Just For Us. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Alex checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Alex Edelman, a comedian, actor, and writer, is a Time 100: Most Influential Person of 2024. He's known for his TV writing, solo shows, and love of black-and-white cookies. His Broadway debut with Just For Us in 2023 led to an HBO MAX release after sell-out runs Off-Broadway and worldwide. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award. Edelman appears in Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix film "Unfrosted" and is developing a movie with A24. His debut non-fiction offering, "I Don't Belong Here," was sold to Avid Reader. He's the creator and host of "Peer Group" for BBC Radio 4 and served as head writer and executive producer of "Saturday Night Seder," raising $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation.