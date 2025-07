Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 3, 2025- DORIAN GRAY Star Sarah Snook Join's the Wall at Sardi's and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: Inside the HEATHERS Opening Night Gala Heathers The Musical celebrated its opening night with a special gala performance. Originally scheduled to play through September 28, 2025, Heathers will now play through January 25, 2026. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night!



Photos: Tony Winner Sarah Snook Receives Portrait at Sardi's Sarah Snook, star of the Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, recently received her portrait at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!



Photos: First Look at Rachel Zegler and the Cast of EVITA in London The Jamie Lloyd Company’s all new production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, is now playing in London's West End. Check out all new photos of the cast in action here!

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and The Public Theater have reached a tentative agreement on a union contract covering over one hundred production workers at the acclaimed institution.. ( more... Yangtze Repertory Theatre, now in its 34th season, has announced the newest members of Project YZ, the company’s AAPI Artist Residency program. Learn more here!. ( more... Theater Resources Unlimited will present the third part in its How to Write a Musical That Works workshop series. Learn more about the series and see how to join! . ( more... Going into Atlantic Acting School, I didn’t know my voice. I felt disjointed, weak, and inadequate. My voice has always been, what I considered, the bane of my acting career.. ( more... The new national tour of the iconic musical Beauty and the Beast is now underway. Read the reviews as they come in here and learn more about the production!. ( more... See what the critics are saying about The Constant Wife at the Royal Shakespeare Company starring Rose Leslie! Read the reviews for the production here.. ( more... Romy & Michele: The Musical will debut Off-Broadway at Stage 42 this fall. The production will begin previews in October. Learn more about the upcoming production here!. ( more... The previously announced off-Broadway production of the new play Girls Will Be Girls has been cancelled. Ticket buyers are being asked to return to their point of purchase for refunds.. ( more... La nueva producción llegará a Madrid en diciembre de 2025.. ( more... Turns out that The Revolution is Televised after all - and beamed back into the theatre. ( more... As the new Jame Lloyd production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, is now officially open in London, the show could be eyeing Broadway sooner than we think.. ( more... 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young will play her final performance in director Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. Learn more!. ( more... Rachel Zegler is shutting down any speculation she's starring in a Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. A recent report suggested that the Evita star was being eyed for a revival of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.. ( more... The Picture of Dorian Gray officially recouped its Broadway investment. This milestone comes during the production’s final week of performances, which saw a record-breaking gross of $2,092,069 — the highest weekly take for the production and the first time it has surpassed $2 million in a single week.. ( more...

