Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 3, 2025- DORIAN GRAY Star Sarah Snook Join's the Wall at Sardi's and More

Video: Rob McClure & Bianca Marroquín Perform 'Sue Me' in Ogunquit's GUYS AND DOLLS

by Michael Major

Watch a new video of Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) as Miss Adelaide and Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Nathan Detroit performing 'Sue Me' in Ogunquit Playhouse's Guys and Dolls!. (more...)

Video: Mandy Gonzalez Takes Final Bow as 'Norma Desmond' in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Mandy Gonzalez took her final bow as 'Norma Desmond' in Sunset Blvd. on Broadway last night. The performance was followed by a speech from Tom Francis, who congratulated her on her run as the guest star. See videos!. (more...)