Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 3, 2025- DORIAN GRAY Star Sarah Snook Join's the Wall at Sardi's and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There’s plenty of buzz on the boards as we dive into today’s top headlines! Go behind the scenes at the star-studded HEATHERS Opening Night Gala, and celebrate with Tony Winner Sarah Snook as she receives her portrait at Sardi's. Over in London, new photos have dropped of Rachel Zegler leading EVITA in the West End, sparking transfer rumors, and prompting Zegler to speak out about The Sound of Music speculation. Plus, see the Ogunquit Playhouse's GUYS AND DOLLS, catch up on all the review roundups, and watch the viral moment when Broadway's Jennie Harney-Fleming balanced motherhood and the spotlight. All this and much more—let’s get to it!
|The Front Page
|
Video: Inside the HEATHERS Opening Night Gala
Heathers The Musical celebrated its opening night with a special gala performance. Originally scheduled to play through September 28, 2025, Heathers will now play through January 25, 2026. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night!
|
Photos: Tony Winner Sarah Snook Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Sarah Snook, star of the Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, recently received her portrait at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
|
Photos: First Look at Rachel Zegler and the Cast of EVITA in London
The Jamie Lloyd Company’s all new production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, is now playing in London's West End. Check out all new photos of the cast in action here!
|Must Watch
| Broadway's Jennie Harney-Fleming Goes Viral After Toddler Interrupts Performance
by Michael Major
Broadway alum Jennie Harney-Fleming had a surprise guest join her on stage during a recent performance! Watch a viral video of the Hamilton alum effortlessly balance performing and being a mother.. (more...)
| Video: Watch a Clip From Episode 7 of Apple TV+'s STICK
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode seven of the sports comedy, “Stick,” starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson. Watch it now!. (more...)
|
Video: Rob McClure & Bianca Marroquín Perform 'Sue Me' in Ogunquit's GUYS AND DOLLS
Video: Mandy Gonzalez Takes Final Bow as 'Norma Desmond' in SUNSET BOULEVARD
|Hot Photos
| Photos: The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab to Present SPRINGBOARD TO DESIGN Theatrical Mentorship
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Springboard to Design, a groundbreaking tuition-free theatrical design mentorship and education program for students from underrepresented communities, will be hosted at The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab. Learn more!. (more...)
| Photos: Amanda Green & Friends Perform at Birdland Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Birdland Jazz Club was packed on Monday night, June 30, for Amanda Green & Friends, a sensational evening of song and laughter. See photos here and learn more about the show! . (more...)
| Photos: THE ADDAMS FAMILY UK Tour Cast in Rehearsals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for THE ADDAMS FAMILY UK Tour. Learn more about the production's tour dates and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
Audra McDonald
|
