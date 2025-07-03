 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 3, 2025- DORIAN GRAY Star Sarah Snook Join's the Wall at Sardi's and More

Jul. 03, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There’s plenty of buzz on the boards as we dive into today’s top headlines! Go behind the scenes at the star-studded HEATHERS Opening Night Gala, and celebrate with Tony Winner Sarah Snook as she receives her portrait at Sardi's. Over in London, new photos have dropped of Rachel Zegler leading EVITA in the West End, sparking transfer rumors, and prompting Zegler to speak out about The Sound of Music speculation. Plus, see the Ogunquit Playhouse's GUYS AND DOLLS, catch up on all the review roundups, and watch the viral moment when Broadway's Jennie Harney-Fleming balanced motherhood and the spotlight. All this and much more—let’s get to it!

The Front Page
Video: Inside the HEATHERS Opening Night Gala

Heathers The Musical celebrated its opening night with a special gala performance. Originally scheduled to play through September 28, 2025, Heathers will now play through January 25, 2026. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night!  
Photos: Tony Winner Sarah Snook Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Sarah Snook, star of the Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, recently received her portrait at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Photos: First Look at Rachel Zegler and the Cast of EVITA in London

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s all new production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, is now playing in London's West End. Check out all new photos of the cast in action here!

Must Watch
by Michael Major
Broadway alum Jennie Harney-Fleming had a surprise guest join her on stage during a recent performance! Watch a viral video of the Hamilton alum effortlessly balance performing and being a mother.. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode seven of the sports comedy, “Stick,”  starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson. Watch it now!. (more...)

by Michael Major
Watch a new video of Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) as Miss Adelaide and Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Nathan Detroit performing 'Sue Me' in Ogunquit Playhouse's Guys and Dolls!. (more...)

Video: Mandy Gonzalez Takes Final Bow as 'Norma Desmond' in SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Michael Major
Mandy Gonzalez took her final bow as 'Norma Desmond' in Sunset Blvd. on Broadway last night. The performance was followed by a speech from Tom Francis, who congratulated her on her run as the guest star. See videos!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Springboard to Design, a groundbreaking tuition-free theatrical design mentorship and education program for students from underrepresented communities, will be hosted at The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab. Learn more!. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Birdland Jazz Club was packed on Monday night, June 30, for Amanda Green & Friends, a sensational evening of song and laughter. See photos here and learn more about the show! . (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for THE ADDAMS FAMILY UK Tour. Learn more about the production's tour dates and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
Industry Insights
Public Theater Production Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on IATSE Contract
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and The Public Theater have reached a tentative agreement on a union contract covering over one hundred production workers at the acclaimed institution.. (more...)
Yangtze Rep Awards $10K Project YZ Residencies to Jing Dong & Julia Gu, Jesse Jae Hoon, and Jo Mei
by Stephi Wild
Yangtze Repertory Theatre, now in its 34th season, has announced the newest members of Project YZ, the company’s AAPI Artist Residency program. Learn more here!. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited Opens Submissions To Their Musical Feedback Lab
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will present the third part in its How to Write a Musical That Works workshop series. Learn more about the series and see how to join! . (more...)
Blog: Thoughts from an Evening Conservatory Alumni
by Atlantic Theater Company
Going into Atlantic Acting School, I didn’t know my voice. I felt disjointed, weak, and inadequate. My voice has always been, what I considered, the bane of my acting career.. (more...)
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Launches National Tour
by Stephi Wild
The new national tour of the iconic musical Beauty and the Beast is now underway. Read the reviews as they come in here and learn more about the production!. (more...)
Review Roundup: THE CONSTANT WIFE at the Royal Shakespeare Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about The Constant Wife at the Royal Shakespeare Company starring Rose Leslie! Read the reviews for the production here.. (more...)
Around the Broadway World
ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Will Debut Off-Broadway in October
by Stephi Wild
Romy & Michele: The Musical will debut Off-Broadway at Stage 42 this fall. The production will begin previews in October. Learn more about the upcoming production here!. (more...)
GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS Cancels Off-Broadway Premiere Production
by Stephi Wild
The previously announced off-Broadway production of the new play Girls Will Be Girls has been cancelled. Ticket buyers are being asked to return to their point of purchase for refunds.. (more...)
CASTING CALL: OutcastProducciones convoca casting para RENT
by Juan-Jose Gonzalez
La nueva producción llegará a Madrid en diciembre de 2025.. (more...)
Review: EVITA, starring Rachel Zegler, London Palladium
by Gary Naylor
Turns out that The Revolution is Televised after all - and beamed back into the theatre. (more...)
Rialto Chatter: Could Jamie Lloyd's Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA Transfer to Broadway Next Year?
by Stephi Wild
As the new Jame Lloyd production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, is now officially open in London, the show could be eyeing Broadway sooner than we think.. (more...)
Grace Hodgett Young to Play Final Performance in SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Chloe Rabinowitz
2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young will play her final performance in director Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. Learn more!. (more...)
Rachel Zegler Denies Rumors She's Starring in THE SOUND OF MUSIC
by Michael Major
Rachel Zegler is shutting down any speculation she's starring in a Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. A recent report suggested that the Evita star was being eyed for a revival of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.. (more...)
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Recoups on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
The Picture of Dorian Gray officially recouped its Broadway investment. This milestone comes during the production’s final week of performances, which saw a record-breaking gross of $2,092,069 — the highest weekly take for the production and the first time it has surpassed $2 million in a single week.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Audra McDonald

 

