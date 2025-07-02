 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS Cancels Off-Broadway Premiere Production

Ticket buyers are being asked to return to their point of purchase for refunds.

By: Jul. 02, 2025
GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS Cancels Off-Broadway Premiere Production Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The previously announced off-Broadway production of the new play Girls Will Be Girls has been cancelled.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Girls Will Be Girls, the world premiere of a play by actor and writer Claire Mack, was set to open Thursday, July 23, 2025 at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, directed by Atticus Orsborn.

Girls Will Be Girls is a hilarious, evil feminist play where over one unhinged night, fueled by pink liquor and a boy in just a Speedo, three college girls violently reclaim their virginity.

No reason has been reported for the cancellation. Ticket buyers are being asked to return to their point of purchase for refunds.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Videos