GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS Cancels Off-Broadway Premiere Production

The previously announced off-Broadway production of the new play Girls Will Be Girls has been cancelled.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Girls Will Be Girls, the world premiere of a play by actor and writer Claire Mack, was set to open Thursday, July 23, 2025 at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, directed by Atticus Orsborn.
Girls Will Be Girls is a hilarious, evil feminist play where over one unhinged night, fueled by pink liquor and a boy in just a Speedo, three college girls violently reclaim their virginity.
No reason has been reported for the cancellation. Ticket buyers are being asked to return to their point of purchase for refunds.
