Video: Mandy Gonzalez Takes Final Bow as 'Norma Desmond' in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Mandy Gonzalez took her final bow as 'Norma Desmond' in Sunset Blvd. on Broadway last night. The performance was followed by a speech from Tom Francis, who congratulated her on her run as the guest star, taking on Tuesday performances in the place of Nicole Scherzinger.

"Final curtain call as Norma Desmond surrounded by the most beautiful human beings," Gonzalez captioned her post. "Getting to take one last bow with my Sunset Blvd. family is a moment I will cherish forever."

After the performance, Tony nominee Tom Francis congratulated Gonzalez on her run in the acclaimed production.

"As many of you may know, today is the final performance for our very own Mandy Gonzalez as 'Norma Desmond,'" Francis announced to the audience. "We just wanted to take this moment to say thank you. It's been the most incredible year ... we're gonna miss you very, very dearly but you have brought so much light into this building and you are a truly remarkable human being on stage. So thank you for your time. We're gonna miss you and we cannot wait to see you on stage very, very, very soon."

mandy gonzalez’s last bow as norma desmond + tom francis’ post show speech pic.twitter.com/xfdauSrAmU — kit (@fitzamobis) July 2, 2025

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

The production will play its final performance on July 20. Francis' last show will be on the evening of July 6. Pierre Marais, who currently plays the role of ‘Sammy’ and understudies the role of ‘Joe Gillis’ in Sunset Blvd., will play ‘Joe Gillis’ on Tuesday July 8 through the end of the production’s extended run.

Jamie Lloyd’s extraordinary reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, which is based on the classic Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder, has become the must-see hit of the Broadway season. When it opened in October, this production was called “a solar flare that dazzles” (New York Magazine) and “a brilliant, red-hot revival of Lloyd Webber’s best score” (Chicago Tribune).

