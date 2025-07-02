Photos: Tony Winner Sarah Snook Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarah Snook, star of the Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, recently received her portrait at Sardi's. Snook took home the 2025 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role. BroadwayWorld was there for the portrait unveiling and you can check out photos below!

Sarah Snook is an Olivier Award winning performer who was most recently seen on the final season of the HBO award-winning series “Succession.” A trained actress, Sarah established herself in the world of theatre through her performances in King Lear with the State Theatre Company of South Australia; three productions for the Griffin Theatre Company including Crestfall, and S27; alongside Ralph Fiennes in The Master Builder at London’s iconic Old Vic Theatre; and most recently, in Saint Joan for the Sydney Theatre Company, for which she won Best Female Actor in a Play at Australia’s 2019 Helpmann Awards.

In 2021, Sarah had a supporting role in Kornél Mundruczó’s Pieces of a Woman alongside Vanessa Kirby. The film premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in competition and also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

Previously, Sarah starred as the lead in the 2015 Australian drama series “The Beautiful Lie,” which earned her a Logie Award nomination for Most Outstanding Actress as well as the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama. This marked Sarah’s second AACTA nomination in this category, which she previously won for her performance in the 2012 television movie “Sisters of War.” Her additional television credits include AMC’s anthology drama series “Soulmates” from Emmy-winning writer Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein, an episode of “Black Mirror,” and “The Secret River.”

On the big screen, Sarah’s first major role in America was in Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs alongside Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet. Written by Aaron Sorkin, the biographical drama premiered to critical acclaim at the 2015 Telluride Film Festival and later went on to receive two Oscar nominations. Sarah delivered her most notable film performance as the complex lead “Jane/John” alongside Ethan Hawke in the science-fiction thriller Predestination, for which she received the AACTA Award and the Film Critics Circle of Australia award for Best Actress.

Other film credits include The Beanie Bubble opposite Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks, the supernatural horror film Winchester with Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke; The Glass Castle alongside Brie Larson; Holding the Man opposite Guy Pearce; Oddball; The Dressmaker with Kate Winslet; Jessabelle; and Not Suitable for Children.

Sarah lends her voice to Adam Elliot’s stop motion animated feature Memoir of a Snail as the lead character Grace Pudel. IFC Films has announced the film’s limited US release on October 25, with a wider expansion throughout November. She is also currently starring in “All Her Fault,” with Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Jay Ellis and Jake Lacy, a limited series for NBC/Universal.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

