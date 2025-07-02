Photos: The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab to Present SPRINGBOARD TO DESIGN Theatrical Mentorship

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Springboard to Design, a groundbreaking tuition-free theatrical design mentorship and education program for students from underrepresented communities, will be hosted at The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab housed in The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts in the heart of Lincoln Center, from July 6-12, 2025. See photos from prior events here!

Presented by Design Action and led by Tony Award-winning designers Clint Ramos and David Zinn, Springboard to Design is a free, weeklong intensive that introduces high school students from underrepresented backgrounds to the world of theatrical design.

Springboard by Design was incubated in collaboration with the American Theatre Wing.

Through hands-on workshops, seminars, and access to Broadway and off-Broadway productions, students will explore set, costume, lighting, projection, and sound design under the mentorship of award-winning theatre professionals. Other workshops include Advocating for Yourself, Design in other Industries, and Post High School Conversation & Early-Career Designers.

“This program is about more than design — it’s about visibility, access, and unlocking potential,” said Clint Ramos, who also serves as Lincoln Center’s Artist-In-Residence.

Ramos adds, “Springboard to Design creates space for young artists from underrepresented communities to see themselves in this industry and know they belong. I’m deeply honored to co-lead this initiative and champion greater inclusivity and accessibility in the arts.”

David Zinn echoed this sentiment, saying, “Programs like Springboard to Design open a door for those who might not even know the door exists yet. Springboard aims to build confidence, nurture creativity, and say, ‘You belong here, too.’”

The renowned artists and leaders mentoring this year’s Springboard to Design include Miranda Boodheshwar, Deandra Bromfield, Frankie Charles, Linda Cho, G. Clausen, Caite Hevner, Daniel Kluger, Dane Laffrey, Jordana Leigh, Mimi Lien, Gaby Liriano, Kathy Marshall, Peter Nigrini, Sam Pinkleton, Clint Ramos, Cody Renard Richard, Justin Scribner, Cha See, Sophia Skiles, Clifton Taylor, Shanta Thake, Samantha Tutasi, Donyale Werle, Teresa Williams, David Zinn, and more.

Springboard to Design aims to provide students with access to theatre education they may not otherwise receive; therefore, no prior experience is required to participate, just curiosity and a passion for creativity. With housing available and tuition fully covered, this program is built to remove barriers for the next generation of theatre designers.

Visit Design-Action.com for more information.



