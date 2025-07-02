Review Roundup: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Launches National Tour

Be Our Guest at Disney’s newly reimagined 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. The new national tour of the iconic musical is now underway. Read the reviews as they come in below!

This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

Alex Reif, Laughing Place: My take? This version is better than no version. It’s a polished, family-friendly take with some modern updates and impressive tech. But the original Broadway version wasn’t broken, and it toured successfully for years. So if it wasn’t broken… why “fix" it?

Katherine Kiessling, Times Union: Despite all of the reworking, the Disney magic of the original movie and Broadway musical remains. The ballroom scene — considered a marvel in the film for its blend of computer and hand drawn animation — still enchants. When Belle first appears in her yellow ball gown, a collective gasp ripples throughout the audience. The Oscar-winning titular ballad, sung by Kathy Voytko’s warm, nurturing Mrs. Potts, commands rapt attention and reminds us what is at the heart of this story (and of the superb talents of the late lyricist Howard Ashman, who died of AIDS eight months before the original film’s release).