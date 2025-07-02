THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Recoups on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has just learned thatÂ The Picture of Dorian GrayÂ officially recouped its Broadway investment. This milestone comes during the productionâ€™s final week of performances, which saw a record-breaking gross of $2,092,069 â€” the highest weekly take for the production and the first time it has surpassed $2 million in a single week.

This achievement also marks the second-highest weekly gross for any show, play or musical, in the history of the Music Box Theatre, topped only byÂ Dear Evan HansenÂ during the week ending December 31, 2017.

Throughout its extended run, Kip Williamsâ€™ innovative adaptation starring Sarah Snook has repeatedly broken its own box office records and holds the distinction of being the only play to gross over $1 million in a week at the 104-year-old venue.

The Tony-winning play played its final performance at the Music Box Theatre on Sunday, June 29.Â

Deals from Mamma Mia! A decade after closing,Â Mamma Mia!Â will return to Broadway this summer. The musical, featuring music by ABBA, will beginÂ previews on August 2 ahead of an opening night on August 14. The run is slated for the Winter Garden Theater, the musicalâ€™s original home on Broadway, where it opened in 2001. The production played for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadwayâ€™s ninth-longest running show of all time. Get Tickets from $89.00