THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Recoups on Broadway

BroadwayWorld has just learned thatÂ The Picture of Dorian GrayÂ officially recouped its Broadway investment. This milestone comes during the productionâ€™s final week of performances, which saw a record-breaking gross of $2,092,069 â€” the highest weekly take for the production and the first time it has surpassed $2 million in a single week.
This achievement also marks the second-highest weekly gross for any show, play or musical, in the history of the Music Box Theatre, topped only byÂ Dear Evan HansenÂ during the week ending December 31, 2017.
Throughout its extended run, Kip Williamsâ€™ innovative adaptation starring Sarah Snook has repeatedly broken its own box office records and holds the distinction of being the only play to gross over $1 million in a week at the 104-year-old venue.
The Tony-winning play played its final performance at the Music Box Theatre on Sunday, June 29.Â
