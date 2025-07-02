Public Theater Production Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on IATSE Contract

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and The Public Theater have reached a tentative agreement on a union contract covering over one hundred production workers at the acclaimed institution.

The agreement includes meaningful wage increases and comprehensive benefits that recognize the essential contributions of the production crew to The Public’s artistic mission and continued success. Following the union members’ vote, over this summer, the final contract is expected to take effect on September 1, 2025.

Both IATSE and The Public Theater commend the fair, thoughtful, and collaborative nature of the negotiations. The mutual respect demonstrated throughout these negotiations is a leading example of the benefits of productive labor-management collaboration.

“I’m proud of this agreement, which makes The Public more sustainable and equitable,” said props artisan Rachel Kenner. “I’m excited for all of the opportunities and protections that the union offers us; this whole process has been very collaborative, and I look forward to forging our new path as unionized workers.”

Public Theater Executive Director Patrick Willingham shared, “Reaching this major milestone would not have been possible without the support, good faith, and leadership of so many people both around the table and working tirelessly on the ground. The Public has a proud history of pro-union collaboration, and we believe openness and creative problem-solving are the bedrock of this work.”

This agreement marks a historic milestone, as The Public Theater becomes one of the first major nonprofit Off-Broadway institutions to secure an IATSE union agreement covering production staff. Both IATSE and The Public Theater look forward to finalizing the contract and continuing a vision of a stronger, more sustainable future for theatrical workers in New York City.

Deals from Buena Vista Social Club Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Get Tickets from $107.00