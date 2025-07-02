Broadway's Jennie Harney-Fleming Goes Viral After Toddler Interrupts Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway alum Jennie Harney-Fleming had a surprise guest join her on stage during a recent performance! While performing at Holmdel Theatre Company's Broadway at the Barn concert series, Harney-Fleming's three-year-old daughter, Olivia, began to get restless towards the end of the performance. After hearing her in the audience, the A Wonderful World star brought her daughter on stage to finish out the performance.

With her husband and former co-star DeWitt Fleming Jr. on the drums, Harney-Fleming belted out "Feeling Good" while holding up her daughter. She took to Instagram to share the video, showing what happens "when Mommy duty calls before you finish your show."

"Gotta say I’m proud of this moment," she captioned the post. "The mom/career juggle is often a struggle. But there are some moments where the two worlds collide and you know you’ll never forget them."

The social media post has garnered nearly three million views, with over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments commending Harney-Fleming for her effortless artistry and dedication.

"That’s what it is! And it’s beautiful to behold. Thank you for the master class," Renee Elise Goldsberry commented.

"This IS HOW ITS DONE," James Monroe Iglehart said in the comments. "Unwavering and Unmatched!!!"

"Artistry, humanity, maternity," Laura Benanti said. "You gave everyone a gift."

Jennie Harney-Fleming has been seen in Hamilton's Broadway production and national tour, covering all three Schuyler sisters before taking over as Angelica. She was most recently seen on Broadway as Lil Hardin in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. She also played Nettie in the acclaimed Broadway revival of The Color Purple, opposite Cynthia Erivo.

