Rachel Zegler Denies Rumors She's Starring in THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Rachel Zegler is shutting down any speculation she's starring in a Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. A recent report suggested that the Evita star was being eyed for a revival of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, which has not been officially announced to be in the works. Now, the West Side Story actress is clearing up the speculation.

In an interview with Deadline at last night's opening performance, Zegler shared that while she would love to play Maria von Trapp, the rumors were false.

"I don’t mind squashing that," she shared. "It’s not real."

After Evita's 12 week engagement at the London Palladium, Zegler is set to film the Marisa Tomei-led film She Gets It from Me. Following the film's production, it has been heavily rumored that the Jamie Lloyd-directed production at the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will transfer to Broadway. While original talks suggested that the musical will hit New York in 2027, Lloyd said that he hopes it'll bow "as soon as possible."

"I would love for it to go straight away," said director Jamie Lloyd, hinting at the 2026 transfer. "That’s when I would like it to go, as soon as possible, really."

Lloyd also revealed that he already has advisors checking out potential venues for the Broadway run. Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals would produce the Broadway transfer along with the Jamie Lloyd Company.

Evita officially opened last night at the London Palladium. Check out photos here and read the reviews here.

James Olivas portrays Juan Perón opposite Rachel Zegler (Eva Perón) and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che), joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva.

The Ensemble are Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child.

The creative team are Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jon Clark (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Will Burton CDG (Casting Director); Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director); Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair and Make up Designer); Harry Blumenau (Children’s Casting/ Children's Administration); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Amy Thornton (Associate Choreographer); Cory Hippolyte (Resident Director); Paris Green (Resident Choreographer); Rachel Wingate (Associate Set Designer); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Associate Lighting Designer); RACHEL WOODHOUSE (Costume Supervisor); Harry Barker (Assistant Sound Designer); Andy Barnwell and Rich Weedon for BW Musicians (Orchestral Management)

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

