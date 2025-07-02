 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Grace Hodgett Young to Play Final Performance in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Young will play her final performance on Sunday, July 13.

By: Jul. 02, 2025
Grace Hodgett Young to Play Final Performance in SUNSET BOULEVARD Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young will play her final performance in director Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. at the St. James Theatre on Sunday, July 13. Young is departing the show due to a previously scheduled commitment.
 
Sydney Jones, who currently plays the role of ‘Dorothy’ and understudies the roles of ‘Betty Shaefer’ and ‘Young Norma’ in Sunset Blvd., will play ‘Betty Schaefer’ on Tuesday July 15 through the end of the production’s extended run at the St. James on Sunday, July 20.
 
Young said, “It’s been an absolute thrill to have made both my Broadway and West End debuts in Sunset Blvd. When I first walked into the audition room over two years ago, I had no idea how my life would change. My eternal gratitude to Jamie Lloyd and the entire Sunset Blvd. team for taking a chance on the new kid.”
 
Director Jamie Lloyd said, “Grace was just out of drama school when we cast her as ‘Betty,’ but her talent and star quality proved to me she is already one of the greatest young stage actors working today. Her smile, quick wit, and love for everyone at Sunset Blvd. will be missed.”
 
Last month, the production was honored with three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award.
 


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Pin Sunset Boulevard Logo Pin
Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Magnet Sunset Boulevard Logo Magnet
Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Beanie Sunset Boulevard Logo Beanie
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos