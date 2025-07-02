Grace Hodgett Young to Play Final Performance in SUNSET BOULEVARD

2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young will play her final performance in director Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. at the St. James Theatre on Sunday, July 13. Young is departing the show due to a previously scheduled commitment.



Sydney Jones, who currently plays the role of ‘Dorothy’ and understudies the roles of ‘Betty Shaefer’ and ‘Young Norma’ in Sunset Blvd., will play ‘Betty Schaefer’ on Tuesday July 15 through the end of the production’s extended run at the St. James on Sunday, July 20.



Young said, “It’s been an absolute thrill to have made both my Broadway and West End debuts in Sunset Blvd. When I first walked into the audition room over two years ago, I had no idea how my life would change. My eternal gratitude to Jamie Lloyd and the entire Sunset Blvd. team for taking a chance on the new kid.”



Director Jamie Lloyd said, “Grace was just out of drama school when we cast her as ‘Betty,’ but her talent and star quality proved to me she is already one of the greatest young stage actors working today. Her smile, quick wit, and love for everyone at Sunset Blvd. will be missed.”



Last month, the production was honored with three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award.

