Rialto Chatter: Could Jamie Lloyd's Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA Transfer to Broadway Next Year?

As the new Jame Lloyd production of EVITA, starring Rachel Zegler, is now officially open in London, the show could be eyeing Broadway sooner than we think. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, sources close to the production were looking at a 2027 transfer. Now, according to Deadline, the show might come stateside as early as next year.

"I would love for it to go straight away," said director Jamie Lloyd, hinting at the 2026 transfer. "That’s when I would like it to go, as soon as possible, really."

Tim Rice agreed, stating, "We’re not getting any younger are we?"

Lloyd also revealed that he already has advisors checking out potential venues for the Broadway run. Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals would produce the Broadway transfer along with the Jamie Lloyd Company.

Read more on Deadline.

EVITA officially opened last night at the London Palladium. Check out photos here and read the reviews here.

James Olivas portrays Juan Perón opposite Rachel Zegler (Eva Perón) and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che), joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva.

The Ensemble are Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child.

The creative team are Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jon Clark (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Will Burton CDG (Casting Director); Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director); Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair and Make up Designer); Harry Blumenau (Children’s Casting/ Children's Administration); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Amy Thornton (Associate Choreographer); Cory Hippolyte (Resident Director); Paris Green (Resident Choreographer); Rachel Wingate (Associate Set Designer); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Associate Lighting Designer); RACHEL WOODHOUSE (Costume Supervisor); Harry Barker (Assistant Sound Designer); Andy Barnwell and Rich Weedon for BW Musicians (Orchestral Management)

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.

