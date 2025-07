Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Here’s your daily wake-up call with the latest Broadway buzz: Montego Glover opens up about stepping into the role of Rose in Gypsy, and we’re getting ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line with some behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos, plus four iconic Cassies share their memories of this legendary musical. Dive into an exclusive video of Max Chernin performing Peter Foley’s “You Captured My Heart”, and catch interviews with Molly Gordon reminiscing about Theater Camp and Elizabeth McGovern previewing AVA: The Secret Conversations. There’s plenty more to see, including opening night photos from TA-DA! starring Cole Escola and Sadie Sink, and Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace meeting the press for Cabaret. Plus, keep scrolling for industry updates, new casting news, the latest reviews, and all things Broadway! ☀️🎭

Who's Your Mama? Montego Glover Talks All Things GYPSY Ready or not, here comes Montego! In fact, she has already arrived. The Tony nominee stepped into Audra McDonald's shoes earlier this month as 'Rose' in Gypsy. Now she is continuing her work onstage at the Majestic Theatre for the acclaimed revival's remaining Sunday matinees. Watch in this video as she chats more about finding her version of the character and why stepping into this role is such an honor.



Photos: In Rehearsals for the A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary Benefit Concert A 5, 6, 7, 8! The countdown continues for the highly anticipated, one-night-only special concert A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration, taking place on Sunday, July 27 at 7:30 pm ET at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. Check out photos from inside rehearsals!



Exclusive: Music, Mirrors & Memories- 4 Cassies Reflect on One of Broadway's Greatest Roles July 25, marks the 50th anniversary of the show that changed her life- A Chorus Line. A Chorus Line opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on July 25,1975. Watch in this video as four Cassies chat more about what it takes to play one of Broadway's most demanding dance roles and why the A Chorus Line legacy lives on.

Center Stage Records will release a new album of songs by the composer/lyricist Peter Foley (1967–2021), titled Out of Myself – Songs of Peter Foley. Check out an exclusive video of “You Captured My Heart,” performed by Max Chernin, here!. ( more... This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/24/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... Lively McCabe Entertainment announced that Kobi Kassal will join the company as Creative Development and Licensing Coordinator. Learn more about Kobi here!. ( more... Amy Sherald has withdrawn her solo exhibition from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, citing concerns that her painting of a transgender Statue of Liberty was at risk of removal due to political scrutiny under President Trump.. ( more... Josh Sharp's ta-da! officially opened Off-Broadway at the Greenwich House Theater on July 21. In attendance at opening night were Sadie Sink, Cole Escola, and more. Check out photos below!. ( more...

New Plays by Ethan Coen, Jake Brasch and More Set for Atlantic Theater Company 2025-2026 Season

Atlantic Theater Company has revealed its 40th Anniversary season of four new plays, as well as an Atlantic for Kids New York Premiere musical, and its 40th Anniversary Gala. Learn more!. (more...)

Andrew Barth Feldman Will Join MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Andrew Barth Feldman will join the cast of Tony Award-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending beginning in September. Learn more about the musical here!. (more...)

Trevor Wayne will join the Broadway cast of The Outsiders as “Ponyboy Curtis” beginning Tuesday, September 23 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th St, NYC).. ( more... The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, will return to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall this holiday season to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rockettes. Learn more here!. ( more... Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba in the big-screen adaptation of Wicked, has recorded an audiobook for Elphie, Maguire's prequel novel, which was released in March. The new audiobook will be available on July 29.. ( more... Following the debut of Episode 5 of Season 3 this past Sunday, reports indicate that the HBO series has hit another record-breaking high in viewership, with 4 million viewers in its first three days.. ( more... See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!