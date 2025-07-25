 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 25, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW

Good morning, Broadway fans! Here’s your daily wake-up call with the latest Broadway buzz: Montego Glover opens up about stepping into the role of Rose in Gypsy, and we’re getting ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line with some behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos, plus four iconic Cassies share their memories of this legendary musical. Dive into an exclusive video of Max Chernin performing Peter Foley’s “You Captured My Heart”, and catch interviews with Molly Gordon reminiscing about Theater Camp and Elizabeth McGovern previewing AVA: The Secret Conversations. There’s plenty more to see, including opening night photos from TA-DA! starring Cole Escola and Sadie Sink, and Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace meeting the press for Cabaret. Plus, keep scrolling for industry updates, new casting news, the latest reviews, and all things Broadway! ☀️🎭

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Friday, July 25
A Chorus Line on Broadway 50th Anniversary
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More Image
Who's Your Mama? Montego Glover Talks All Things GYPSY

Ready or not, here comes Montego! In fact, she has already arrived. The Tony nominee stepped into Audra McDonald's shoes earlier this month as 'Rose' in Gypsy. Now she is continuing her work onstage at the Majestic Theatre for the acclaimed revival's remaining Sunday matinees. Watch in this video as she chats more about finding her version of the character and why stepping into this role is such an honor. 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More Image
Photos: In Rehearsals for the A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary Benefit Concert

A 5, 6, 7, 8! The countdown continues for the highly anticipated, one-night-only special concert A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration, taking place on Sunday, July 27 at 7:30 pm ET at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. Check out photos from inside rehearsals!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More Image
Exclusive: Music, Mirrors & Memories- 4 Cassies Reflect on One of Broadway's Greatest Roles

July 25, marks the 50th anniversary of the show that changed her life- A Chorus Line. A Chorus Line opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on July 25,1975. Watch in this video as four Cassies chat more about what it takes to play one of Broadway's most demanding dance roles and why the A Chorus Line legacy lives on.

Exclusive
Exclusive: Max Chernin Performs 'You Captured My Heart' by Peter Foley
by Stephi Wild
Center Stage Records will release a new album of songs by the composer/lyricist Peter Foley (1967–2021), titled Out of Myself – Songs of Peter Foley. Check out an exclusive video of “You Captured My Heart,” performed by Max Chernin, here!. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More Image Video: Molly Gordon Looks Back on THEATER CAMP and Her Community Theater Roots
by Josh Sharpe
Molly Gordon, director and star of 2023's Theater Camp, recently visited The Late Show to promote her new film Oh, Hi! During the conversation, she looked back at her background in community theater, along with her time making the movie. Watch the interview! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More Image Video: Elizabeth McGovern Previews AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK
by Josh Sharpe
Elizabeth McGovern, writer and star of AVA: The Secret Conversations, recently visited Live with Kelly and Mark to preview the production, which sees her playing the Hollywood icon Ava Gardner. Watch the interview now!. (more...)

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Returns as Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Season 2 Teaser
by Josh Sharpe
Disney+ has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the young adult series based on the popular books by Rick Riordan.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More Image Photos: Cole Escola, Sadie Sink, and More at Opening Night of Josh Sharp's TA-DA!
by Bruce Glikas
Josh Sharp's ta-da! officially opened Off-Broadway at the Greenwich House Theater on July 21. In attendance at opening night were Sadie Sink, Cole Escola, and more. Check out photos below!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More Image Photos: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace Meet the Press Ahead of CABARET Run
by Bruce Glikas
Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace have officially joined the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Check out photos of the duo meeting the press ahead of their run!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More Image Photos: Hoda Kotb Visits JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL
by Bruce Glikas
The company at the Laura Pels Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Television personality Hoda Kotb stopped by to check out JOY: A New True Musical and posed with the cast after the show. Check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/24/2025; Jobs In Administration, HR, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/24/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Kobi Kassal Joins Lively McCabe Entertainment
by Stephi Wild
Lively McCabe Entertainment announced that Kobi Kassal will join the company as Creative Development and Licensing Coordinator. Learn more about Kobi here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Amy Sherald Withdraws Exhibition From Smithsonian Amid Concerns Over Censorship
by Joshua Wright
Amy Sherald has withdrawn her solo exhibition from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, citing concerns that her painting of a transgender Statue of Liberty was at risk of removal due to political scrutiny under President Trump.. (more...)
New Plays by Ethan Coen, Jake Brasch and More Set for Atlantic Theater Company 2025-2026 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlantic Theater Company has revealed its 40th Anniversary season of four new plays, as well as an Atlantic for Kids New York Premiere musical, and its 40th Anniversary Gala. Learn more!. (more...)

Andrew Barth Feldman Will Join MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Stephi Wild
Andrew Barth Feldman will join the cast of Tony Award-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending beginning in September. Learn more about the musical here!. (more...)

Trevor Wayne Will Take Over as 'Ponyboy Curtis' in THE OUTSIDERS
by A.A. Cristi
Trevor Wayne will join the Broadway cast of The Outsiders as “Ponyboy Curtis” beginning Tuesday, September 23 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th St, NYC).. (more...)
The Rockettes Will Celebrate 100th Anniversary at the 2025 Christmas Spectacular
by Stephi Wild
The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, will return to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall this holiday season to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rockettes. Learn more here!. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo to Narrate New Audiobook of Gregory Maguire's ELPHIE
by Josh Sharpe
Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba in the big-screen adaptation of Wicked, has recorded an audiobook for Elphie, Maguire's prequel novel, which was released in March. The new audiobook will be available on July 29.. (more...)
THE GILDED AGE Viewership Soars to 4 Million with Latest Episode
by Josh Sharpe
Following the debut of Episode 5 of Season 3 this past Sunday, reports indicate that the HBO series has hit another record-breaking high in viewership, with 4 million viewers in its first three days.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

