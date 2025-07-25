Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2025- A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Here’s your daily wake-up call with the latest Broadway buzz: Montego Glover opens up about stepping into the role of Rose in Gypsy, and we’re getting ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line with some behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos, plus four iconic Cassies share their memories of this legendary musical. Dive into an exclusive video of Max Chernin performing Peter Foley’s “You Captured My Heart”, and catch interviews with Molly Gordon reminiscing about Theater Camp and Elizabeth McGovern previewing AVA: The Secret Conversations. There’s plenty more to see, including opening night photos from TA-DA! starring Cole Escola and Sadie Sink, and Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace meeting the press for Cabaret. Plus, keep scrolling for industry updates, new casting news, the latest reviews, and all things Broadway! ☀️🎭