Photos: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace Meet the Press Ahead of CABARET Run

They began performances on Tuesday, July 22 and continue for the production’s final 13 weeks through Sunday, October 19.

By: Jul. 24, 2025
Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace have officially joined the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, starring as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’, respectively, at the August Wilson Theatre. They began performances on Tuesday, July 22 and continue for the production’s final 13 weeks through Sunday, October 19. Check out photos of the duo meeting the press below!

Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



