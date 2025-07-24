Photos: Cole Escola, Sadie Sink, and More at Opening Night of Josh Sharp's TA-DA!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Josh Sharp's ta-da!, written by and starring Josh Sharp, and directed by 2025 Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, officially opened Off-Broadway at the Greenwich House Theater on July 21. Performances will continue for a limited run through August 23, 2025. In attendance at opening night were Sadie Sink, Cole Escola, and more. Check out photos below!

Josh Sharp's ta-da! is a one-man comedy show inside of a manic 2,000 slide PowerPoint. Expect dumb but erudite jokes and sad but sweet stories alongside the Herculean feat of stupidity that is memorizing a slide every 2.1 seconds.

ta-da! features scenic design by Meredith Ries (Untitled Danceshowpartything), lighting design by Obie Award recipient Cha See (Oh, Mary!), co-video design by Stivo Arnoczy (Primer For A Failed Superpower), and magic by Skylar Fox (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas