The Rockettes Will Celebrate 100th Anniversary at the 2025 Christmas Spectacular

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, will return to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall from November 6, 2025 through January 4, 2026. Tickets for the 2025 Christmas Spectacular, taking place during the Rockettes milestone 100th anniversary, are on sale now at www.rockettes.com/christmas.



“As the Christmas Spectacular returns for its 92nd season during the Rockettes milestone centennial year, we continue to celebrate all that makes the Rockettes beloved icons,” said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President, Productions for MSG Entertainment. “The Christmas Spectacular seamlessly blends tradition with evolution – from numbers that have been performed since the show's inception, to increasingly complex and athletic choreography. The constant is the unparalleled Rockettes and the joy they bring as the stars of the show, and this Christmas will be no exception.”

To commemorate the Rockettes 100th anniversary, audiences who attend the Christmas Spectacular this year will be able to experience unique activations onsite at Radio City Music Hall that celebrate the history and legacy of this incredible line of women. Ticketholders will also have access to exclusive Rockettes 100th merchandise at Radio City Music Hall. And, earlier this week, the Rockettes debuted a new video tribute to the 100th anniversary featuring the iconic song “That's Entertainment!” that was shot on the Great Stage at Radio City.



A staple of the holidays in New York City, the awe-inspiring Christmas Spectacular features intricate choreography performed by the incomparable Radio City Rockettes throughout nine show-stopping numbers. The production, which can only be seen at Radio City Music Hall, blends classic numbers that audiences know and love, such as “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” with innovative technology that extends the show beyond the stage, including expansive digital projections. In 2024, the production introduced cutting-edge holographic technology in a new scene starring Santa Claus and set to the holiday classic “We Need A Little Christmas.” Paired with the digital projections, the holographic animations in this scene immerse audiences in holiday wonder while referencing classic Rockettes numbers with images of a double decker bus, wooden solders, rag dolls, and more. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 72 million people from around the world.



Founded in St. Louis, MO in 1925 and celebrating their centennial this year, the Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America and world-renowned for their signature Rockettes Precision Dance Technique. Initially known as the “Missouri Rockets” at the time of their founding, the dance company relocated to New York City in 1927 before finally settling at their home – Radio City Music Hall – in 1932 and becoming known as the Rockettes. In 1933, the annual Christmas Spectacular began and still features the original, classic number “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers.” Beginning in the 1930s and for more than 40 years, the Rockettes performed as the opening act for films at Radio City including “King Kong,” “Breakfast at Tiffany's,” “Mary Poppins” and “White Christmas.”



The Rockettes have been part of Americana throughout their history: they were among the first entertainers to volunteer for the USO during WWII, entertaining troops both at home and abroad – a partnership that continued into the 2010s – and they have performed annually in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1957. Over the years, the Rockettes have starred in other original productions at Radio City – including a long running Easter Extravaganza, New York Spring Spectacular, and New York Spectacular. In 1988, the Rockettes performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the dance company has performed for multiple United States Presidents of both parties, including at two Presidential Inaugurations and other Presidential celebrations. For 20 years beginning in the mid-1990s, the Rockettes performed for more than 12 million people in 80 cities across North America with the touring production of the Christmas Spectacular.



More recently, the Rockettes have appeared at the Tony Awards, the MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride Parade, MLB's Home Run Derby, and the NBA All-Star Game; on programs such as “Saturday Night Live,” “America's Got Talent,” “Today,” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon;” and in the Hallmark film “A Holiday Spectacular.” The Rockettes have also rocked social media with their dance videos and fun takes on viral trends, amassing a social media fan base of more than 5.9 million followers. They've danced alongside the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, James Corden, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, Leslie Odom Jr., Pitbull, Michael Strahan, Meghan Trainor and more.



As the dance company moves into its second century, the organization is committed to ensuring that dancers from all backgrounds see themselves represented on the Great Stage. As part of this commitment, the Rockettes continue to open education and training opportunities to more dancers through a robust, no-fee dancer development program – including Rockettes Preparatory, which was new this year, and Rockettes Conservatory – and by establishing strong relationships with dance organizations such as The Ailey School, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Harlem School of the Arts, and International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD). Over the past five years, more than 500 dancers have participated in the Rockettes dancer development programming, with 59 of those dancers going on to become Rockettes themselves – joining a sisterhood that transcends generations.