BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/24/2025; Jobs In Administration, HR, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 7/24/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

SUMMARY The Technical Director (TD) provides leadership, direction, and oversight of all technical production activities to support the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The TD will take on top-level oversight of all technical operations including scenery, properties, audio, lighting, video, and show rentals, as well as provide administrative support and budget management to all levels of the Technical Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not limite... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Management & HR Coordinator

TITLE: Management & HR Coordinator STATUS: Full-time Non-Exempt DIVISION: General Management DEPARTMENT: Human Resources REPORTS TO: Director of Finance & Administration POSTITION AVAILABLE: Mid-to-late August 2025 ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: This position will require onsite work in conjunction with Studio Theatre’s remote work policy. IRREGULAR SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: This position may require occasional weekend and evening work in order to support special theatre events. THE POSITION The ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artistic Director

The Associate Artistic Director provides support to Stages’ artistic endeavors. This support includes assisting Artistic Director in season planning, assisting in casting, and providing communication support between artists, press, and staff. The Associate Artistic Director serves as the artist liaison to Stages, and coordinates creative team casting, negotiating artists contracts, and day to day operations for the Artistic Department. Collaborates regularly with the Production, HR, and Managem... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: NDI seeks dynamic Pianists

NDI seeks dynamic Pianists to join our teaching teams in NYC Public Schools! ABOUT NDI National Dance Institute (NDI) was founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d’Amboise, and leads the field of arts education with a model program that has been studied and replicated worldwide. Since our inception, more than two million children have been impacted through engagement in immersive, participatory dance programs with live music led by NDI’s professional teaching artist... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production - The Shed

Director of Production Position Profile About the Opportunity The Shed, one of New York City’s most prestigious cultural institutions, seeks to hire their next Director of Production. A member of the senior leadership team, this individual will have the opportunity to collaborate with groundbreaking artists from around New York City and the world, be a part of the organization’s evolution, and guide a talented production team. Currently celebrating their fifth year, the team at The Shed ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) encourages qualified candidates to apply for the Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Position. The successful candidate will join one of the most important producing companies in Dallas-Fort Worth, one of the most economically robust regions in the U.S. Management Consultants for the Arts has been engaged to facilitate this search. A full position description may be found here: https://www.mcaonline.com/searches/artistic-director-dtc Organizational Profile Dallas Theate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Technology Manager (Lighting, Audio, Video)

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Internships - Creative: Waterwell seeks Two Paid Interns for 2025-2026 season

PRODUCTION COMPANY SEEKING TWO PAID INTERNS DURING THE 2025-2026 SEASON: Communications + Management, and Artistic Producing. Waterwell (www.waterwell.org) is seeking two Paid Interns for the 2025-26 season. Waterwell is committed to making sure that every intern has a rich and valuable educational experience. The interns will work closely with Managing Director, Sarah Scafidi, as well as Artistic Director and two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans. Our goal is for interns to gain invalu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: National Music Theater Institute Spring 2026 - Applications now live!

This Spring, for the first time, the National Music Theater Institute (NMTI) will be offered as a stand alone semester program, offering students a robust, specialized curriculum taught by working professionals to build practical skills needed to thrive as a music theater performer. Led b... (more)

Classes / Instruction: National Theater Institute Fall 2025 - Last chance to apply!

The NTI Semester offers 13 weeks of immersive theater training where you’ll be encouraged to join the O’Neill’s longstanding legacy of creative risk-taking and bold collaboration.

Whether you’re a student looking to expand your education or an artist seeking unique supplem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Nashville Repertory Theatre Artistic Director

Nashville Repertory Theatre (Nashville Rep) is seeking a visionary, collaborative, and strategic Artistic Director to co-lead the organization at a pivotal moment in its evolution. The Artistic Director will be a bold and inclusive artistic leader who is deeply passionate about theatre’s role in shaping culture and community. They will provide the creative vision for Nashville Rep, curating an annual production season that is both artistically vibrant, community-centered and fiscally responsible... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Submissions Star Workshop

Submissions Star Workshop Lead by Jackie Vetter Hosted by Anaconda Ensemble Theatre Either July 21st or 22nd 8 pm EST/ 6 pm MST (1.5 hours) both days Via GoogleMeet Price: $35 Class Capacity: 20 (need 5 to run the class!) ________ Not sure how to start your acting career? You find yourself nervous about submitting to auditions and actor calls you see? Curious about how to put your best foot forward when applying for proj... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

Executive Assistant REPORTS TO: Executive Director & Artistic Director STATUS: Regular/Full Time/Exempt SALARY RANGE: $60,000-$65,000 Annually ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Tour Technical Director - The Acting Company

General: The Acting Company seeks a Touring Technical Director (TD) for their 2025-26 National Tour. The TD will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Production Manager. The TD will lead load in and the tech of the production at its regional presenting theatre with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the TD will lead the scenic load-in, coordinating the work of all departments and tour staff (Lighting S... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Teatro SEA Repertory, 2025/2026 Season

Teatro SEA, New York's award-winning Latino theater for young audiences, is seeking bilingual (English and Spanish), versatile actors, actor-singers, dancers, and puppeteers to portray a variety of roles in its repertory productions, as well as in upcoming workshop-productions for adult audiences at the theater's home base on the Lower East Side during the 2025/26 season.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Tour Technical Director - The Acting Company

The Acting Company seeks a Touring Technical Director (TD) for their 2025-26 National Tour. The TD will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Production Manager. The TD will lead load in and the tech of the production at its regional presenting theatre with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the TD will lead the scenic load-in, coordinating the work of all departments and tour staff (Lighting Supervisor,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS FELLOW

Signature Theatre, one of New York’s leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Fellow for our production of Oratorio For Living Things, by Signature’s newest Resident Playwright, Heather Christian. The Oratorio For Living Things Fellow is a full-time, temporary member of Signature’s team. Working closely with Signature staff, the Oratorio For Living Things Fellow will provide administrative and logistical support. The Fellow will work directly with Signature’s General Management, Production, D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Technical Director / Project Manager

Who We Are: Global Scenic Services is a leading provider of scenic fabrication, automation, and production services for the live entertainment industry. Based in a 50,000 sq ft space in Bridgeport, CT, we design, build, and install custom scenery for Broadway, television/film, cruise lines, museums, theme parks, and more. To learn more, please visit www.globalscenicservices.com About the Role: As Project Manager, you’ll serve as the key liaison between clients and our internal departments... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: MUSIC DIRECTOR (Immediate Opening)

IMMEDIATE OPENING for a MUSIC DIRECTOR, because we have had to add a show to our 3rd Session due to a last minute influx in registration. Stagedoor is an internationally recognized Theatre Camp, listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE, located in NY. We provide an immersive summer stock style experience for the approximately 275 campers (ages 10 to 18) and 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call Stagedoor home. Over the summer season we produce 40 ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking an African American Tennessee local to direct Crowns, the Musical in 2026

Seeking an African American director for Crowns, the musical to be performed in Cookeville TN in March 2026. Please send a resume and headshot to Kathleen Gilpatrick: kathleen@cookevilletheatreco.org ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Room and Reservation Coordinator

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. In 2024, ... (more)