New Plays by Ethan Coen, Jake Brasch and More Set for Atlantic Theater Company 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Atlantic Theater Company has revealed its 40th Anniversary season of four new plays, as well as an Atlantic for Kids New York Premiere musical, and its 40th Anniversary Gala.

Atlantic’s 2025-2026 season will include Academy Award winner Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love! directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe, Jake Brasch’s The Reservoir directed by Shelley Butler co-produced with Ensemble Studio Theatre & The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Eliana Theologides Rodriguez’s Indian Princesses directed by Miranda Cornell co-produced with Rattlestick Theater & The Terrence McNally Foundation, and a fourth production to be announced at a later date.

This season’s Atlantic for Kids musical is the New York premiere of Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, with script and lyrics by Mo Willems, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and directed and choreographed by MK Lawson.

Additionally, Atlantic’s 40th Anniversary Gala featuring celebrity entertainment will take place at The Plaza on April 20, 2026.



ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY 2025-2026 SEASON



LET’S LOVE!

World Premiere PlayBy Ethan Coen

Directed by Neil Pepe

Linda Gross Theater

September 25 – November 9, 2025



Let's Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!



THE RESERVOIR

Co-Production with Ensemble Studio Theatre & The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

By Jake Brasch

Directed by Shelley Butler

Linda Gross Theater

February – March 2026



Josh’s life is a mess. He’s moved home to Denver to get sober, but after years of drinking, the fog in his brain won’t lift. Struggling with memory loss, confusion, and shame he finds himself strangely in step with his four aging grandparents. The Reservoir is a funny, human play about memory, recovery, and the joys of cross-generational connection.



The Reservoir was originally commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project.



INDIAN PRINCESSES

Co-Production with Rattlestick Theater & The Terrence McNally Foundation

By Eliana Theologides Rodriguez

Directed by Miranda Cornell

Linda Gross Theater

May – June 2026



In the summer of 2008, five young girls of color and their white fathers attend a program designed to bond families through handmade activities, camp-like adventures, and a heavy dose of cultural appropriation. But where can these girls turn when the program sparks questions that their fathers are unable – or unwilling – to answer? Inspired by the playwright's experiences in a father-daughter program of the same name, Indian Princesses is a tender satire that explores the stories we tell, the histories we omit, and the truths that live inside us, waiting to come out.



Indian Princesses was developed in part through the Terrence McNally New Works Incubator in partnership with The Terrence McNally Foundation.



PLUS, A FOURTH PRODUCTION TO BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE.



ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!”

Atlantic for Kids Musical

Script & lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Directed & choreographed by MK Lawson

Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems

Published by Hyperion Books for Children

Atlantic Stage 2

December 13, 2025 – February 1, 2026



Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.

