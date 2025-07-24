Andrew Barth Feldman Will Join MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Barth Feldman will join the cast of Tony Award-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. Feldman will play the role of “Oliver” beginning on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 for a special limited 9-week run through Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Feldman stars in the production following Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss. Feldman joins the current original cast: Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon rounding out the production as the understudies.

Will Aronson, Hue Park, and Michael Arden jointly said, “The entire creative team is absolutely thrilled to welcome Andrew Barth Feldman to the cast of Maybe Happy Ending as the robot Oliver for this special limited engagement. Andrew is a remarkable talent — emotionally honest, musically gifted, and full of heart — and we can’t wait for audiences to experience his fresh and moving take on this role. He joins the luminous Helen J Shen and the incredible company including Marcus Choi, and Dez Duron, who continue to bring this story to life with warmth, wonder, and humanity night after night. We fell in love with Andrew’s take on the role of Oliver when he appeared as the reader in Helen J Shen’s initial audition tape, so to have him join her onstage at the Belasco is indeed a special treat, and a pairing we feel certain audiences will love as much as we (and they) do. At its core, Maybe Happy Ending is a story about the longing for connection and the complexities of being human (and Helperbot, and Vegetable) — universal themes that transcend all backgrounds. We’re proud to continue embracing infinite and exciting possibilities in casting, and to showcase this role as one that welcomes different interpretations and lived experiences. We’re so excited for what Andrew will bring to this next chapter and can’t wait to see who will plug into Oliver’s charger next.”

Andrew Barth Feldman said, “I am so in love with this show and with Helen J Shen. I’ve been a plus one on this Broadway journey from the beginning, and this brilliant team and beautiful company have already become such a big part of my life. That they trust me with this role, and are giving me the ridiculous gift of sharing it with Helen, is an honor beyond words.”

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre. In addition to continuing on Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.

About Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew is best known for his on-screen breakout, co-starring with Jennifer Lawrence in Sony comedy No Hard Feelings from Good Boys’ director, Gene Stupnitsky. He is the heart and soul of the film which debuted to incredible reviews, for Andrew specifically. Andrew can also be seen in Jason Reitman’s feature Saturday Night which premiered at Telluride and TIFF and was released in September 2024. He also stars in Maude Apatow’s upcoming directorial debut Poetic License alongside Cooper Hoffman and Leslie Mann.

On stage, Andrew recently starred in Joshua Harmon’s Lortel nominated play We Had A World opposite Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles. He also appeared on stage as “Seymour” in Little Shop Of Horrors Off-Broadway, opposite Sarah Hyland. Prior, Andrew was best known for his Broadway debut as the youngest actor to ever take on the role of “Evan Hansen” in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He won the prestigious National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, and can be seen recurring in the second season of the Disney+ hit show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” in a role written for him by Tim Federele. In his "spare" time, Andrew runs a theatre company, Zneefrock Productions. Founded when Andrew was twelve-years-old, Zneefrocks productions raise money for charity and have included The Last Five Years, Be More Chill, and an original musical Star Wars musical called ""SW: A New(sical) Hope," among many others. Andrew is a student at Harvard University.