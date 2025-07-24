Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Returns as Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Season 2 Teaser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney+ has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the young adult series based on the popular books by Rick Riordan. This new season, which features the return of Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, will drop on December 10, 2025. Take a look at the new trailer here.

In Season 2, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon. Season 2 is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment in the book series.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the new season stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer. It is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

In addition to Miranda, the first season also starred Broadway alums Megan Mullally, Virginia Kull, and Glynn Turman. In Season 2, Tony Award-winner Courtney B. Vance will play the character of Zeus, following the passing of actor Lance Reddick, who portrayed the Greek God in the first season. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the show was officially renewed for a third season, which will adapt Riordan's book, The Titan’s Curse.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” was one of the top five most-watched original series across all streaming after its December 2023 launch, according to Nielsen. On social, the #percyjackson hashtag earned over 1 billion views on TikTok in the U.S. in the first month of its first season run, while series-owned social handles have amassed a cumulative 4.6 million followers.

The highly acclaimed series earned a remarkable 16 nominations at the Children’s and Family EmmyⓇ Awards, with the ceremony set to take place tomorrow in Los Angeles. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” also won the Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Kids TV Show, while its titular star, Walker Scobell, took home Favorite Male TV Star last year. Additionally, series star Leah Sava Jeffries has won two consecutive NAACP Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Youth in 2024 and 2025.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the creator of Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton, and the soundtracks for the animated films Moana, Vivo, and Encanto. His additional Broadway credits include New York, New York (Additional Lyrics, Tony nomination for Best Musical), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Star, Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations).

He has received numerous accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize, three Tony Awards, two Laurence Olivier Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Grammy Awards, along with nominations for two Academy Awards. He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018. In 2024, he released his concept album Warriors, written with Eisa Davis. He is currently working on a stage adaptation.