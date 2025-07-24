Video: Molly Gordon Looks Back on THEATER CAMP and Her Community Theater Roots

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Molly Gordon, director and star of 2023's Theater Camp, recently visited The Late Show to promote her new film Oh, Hi! During the conversation, she looked back at her background in community theater, along with her time making the movie.

"I've been doing community theater since I was 3 years old. I kind of did every age-inappropriate show you could do by the time I was 15," said the actor, recalling roles in Into the Woods and Fiddler on the Roof. Gordon also did improv as a child, which, she admits, was sometimes a challenge: "'Yes, and' was a little bit troubling at that age. My teacher pulled me aside [and said] 'You're turning everything into a flirty scene.'"

She recalled her experience working on Theater Camp, which also starred her longtime friend, Tony Award winner Ben Platt. "That movie was such a gift. I made it with Ben [Platt], Noah [Galvin], and Nick [Lieberman]. It was this beautiful collaboration and getting to celebrate the insanity and beauty of theater people."

Oh, Hi!, written and directed by Sophie Brooks, will be released in theaters nationwide on July 25, 2025. The film stars Gordon, Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and John Reynolds. Gordon also co-wrote the film with Brooks.

Previously, Gordon co-directed, co-wrote, and starred in Theater Camp along with Nick Lieberman. Ben Platt and Noah Galvin also contributed to the screenplay. In the film, Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon play Amos and Rebecca-Diane - lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York.

Gordon has also appeared in Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby, Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart, and won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble for her work on FX's The Bear. She is also working on another project as a director, which is said to be a reimagining of the 1987 comedy Outrageous Fortune starring Shelly Long and Bette Midler.