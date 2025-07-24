Trevor Wayne Will Take Over as 'Ponyboy Curtis' in THE OUTSIDERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Trevor Wayne will join the Broadway cast of The Outsiders as “Ponyboy Curtis” beginning Tuesday, September 23 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Wayne is an original Broadway cast member and will step into the lead role following the departure of Brody Grant, who plays his final performance on Sunday, September 21.

Additionally, Brent Comer will take a leave of absence from the production from Tuesday, September 9 through Sunday, November 9 to film a featured role in Netflix’s upcoming drama The Mosquito Bowl, directed by Peter Berg. During this time, the role of “Darrel Curtis” will be played by Dan Berry, and the role of “Paul” will be played by Victor Carrillo Tracey.

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, The Outsiders follows Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family as they navigate rivalries, friendship, and identity in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, the musical explores themes of belonging and hope amid the harsh realities of class and conflict.

The design team includes scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, projection design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and Lillis Meeh, hair and wig design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and makeup design by Tishonna Ferguson. Sound effects are by Taylor Bense, with music direction and additional orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley. Casting is by The TRC Company / Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

The Outsiders had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in March 2023, under the artistic direction of Christopher Ashley and managing direction of Debby Buchholz.