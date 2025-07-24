Photos: Hoda Kotb Visits JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The company at the Laura Pels Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Television personality Hoda Kotb stopped by to check out JOY: A New True Musical and posed with the cast after the show.

Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Betsy Wolfe plays ‘Joy’ with Jill Abramovitz as ‘Toots,’ Honor Blue Savage as ‘Christie,’ Adam Grupper as ‘Rudy,’ Brandon Espinoza as ‘Tony,’ Paul Whitty as ‘Cowboy Eddie,’ Charl Brown as ‘Dan,’ and Gabriela Carrillo as ‘Ronni.’ They are joined by Jaygee Macapugay as ‘Lorraine’ and ensemble members Dana Costello, Ryan Duncan, Gaelen Gilliland, Sydni Moon, Manuel Santos, Brian Shepard, Allysa Shorte, and Alan Wiggins. Rounding out the cast are Briana Brooks, Nora Mae Dixon, Michał Kołaczkowski, Lael Van Keuren, and Jerome Vivona.

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas