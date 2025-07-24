THE GILDED AGE Viewership Soars to 4 Million with Latest Episode

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gilded Age continues to grow. Following the debut of Episode 5 of Season 3 this past Sunday, reports indicate that the HBO series has hit another record-breaking high in viewership. According to Variety, the new episode brought in 4 million viewers in its first three days. This is up from the previous record of 3.8 million for Episode 4, as BroadwayWorld reported last week.

These reports follow the record-breaking Season 3 premiere, which attracted 2.7 million viewers across platforms, up 27% from season two's 2.1 million and 30% from season one's 2 million. HBO has also revealed that overall viewership for this season is up 20% from Season 2, which debuted in 2023.

Episode 5 brought with it several new significant developments, including the engagement of Larry and Marian, a run-in with Maude Beaton, the return of Mr. Fortune, and the firing of Richard Clay by George Russell.

Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive conversation about the latest episode with actor Douglas Sills, who plays Clay in the series.

In Season 3 of The Gilded Age, the stakes continue to grow as Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear. New episodes air on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max

The Season 3 cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars this season.

The Gilded Age is created, written, and executive produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.

Photo credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO