Who's Your Mama? Montego Glover Talks All Things GYPSY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ready or not, here comes Montego! In fact, she has already arrived. The Tony nominee stepped into Audra McDonald's shoes earlier this month as 'Rose' in Gypsy. Now she is continuing her work onstage at the Majestic Theatre for the acclaimed revival's remaining Sunday matinees.

A self-professed theatre nerd, Gypsy is a show that already lives rent free in Glover's brain. "[Gypsy] is in us. It's a part of our lives," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Of course, people were so excited that Audra was playing this role, and that George [C. Wolfe] had put his lens on it and given us such a vision, and Camille [A. Brown] gave us this choreography. So I had seen it in previews and was thrilled... but then the phone call came and suddenly I was coming from the outside to the inside of this quite beautiful thing."

The role of Rose is a big one. "There's so much to do. She's so complex! It's such a big show, which is wonderful... but it's a big piece with a lot of moving parts and pieces. It's a grand responsibility."

Watch in this video as she chats more about finding her version of the character and why stepping into this role is such an honor.