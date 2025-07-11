Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST North American Tour First Look
Get a first look at the new North American tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years. The production features Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast.
The Tony Awards Reveal 2025-2026 Nominating Committee
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has revealed the Nominating Committee for the 2025-2026 Broadway season. Learn more about the Tony Awards here!
Thayne Jasperson Celebrates a Decade With HAMILTON: Reflections From the Last Original Cast Member
Original Hamilton cast member Thayne Jasperson looks back on 10 years with the Broadway hit, from workshop beginnings to the 2025 Tony Awards reunion. Read the interview!
| Video: Megan Hilty Returns to DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway
by Michael Major
Megan Hilty is back! Watch a video of her return to Death Becomes Her, with Jennifer Simard, Josh Lamon, and Taurean Everett. Also featured in the video are Johanna Moise and Bud Weber on for Michelle Williams and Christopher Sieber, respectively.. (more...)
| Video: THE BUCCANEERS Season 2 Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode five of the acclaimed hit drama “The Buccaneers' season two. In the episode, the Buccaneers prepare for Lizzy’s wedding day, and Nan returns to face the music as things get more complicated. Watch the clip!. (more...)
| Video: First Look at SHIKI Theatre Company's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in Japan
by Joshua Wright
SHIKI Theatre Company has released a first look at its Japanese-language production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, now running at the Maihama Amphitheater. The production is scheduled to close on March 15, 2026.. (more...)
| Photos: Michael Sheen and More in NYE at the National Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre has released a first look at the return of Nye, Tim Price's epic Welsh fantasia, which charts the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS.. (more...)
| Photos: 101 DALMATIANS in Rehearsal Ahead of Run at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released for the transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
| Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Broadway San Jose
by Linda Hodges
While many performances deliver a pleasing experience, only a rare, luminous creation possesses the alchemical magic to truly dazzle, delight, and forever enchant an audience, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and minds. And what, you ask, is this extraordinary show? Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, a jukebox musical like no other. Prepare to be utterly captivated!. (more...)
Hill Country Arts Foundation Begins Rebuilding After Devastating Central Texas Floods
by Joshua Wright
Following catastrophic flooding in Central Texas, the Hill Country Arts Foundation is working to recover damaged performance spaces, including a black box theater and outdoor stage, as it prepares to welcome the community back.. (more...)
