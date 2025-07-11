Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST North American Tour First Look Get a first look at the new North American tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years. The production features Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast.



The Tony Awards Reveal 2025-2026 Nominating Committee The Tony Awards Administration Committee has revealed the Nominating Committee for the 2025-2026 Broadway season. Learn more about the Tony Awards here!



Thayne Jasperson Celebrates a Decade With HAMILTON: Reflections From the Last Original Cast Member Original Hamilton cast member Thayne Jasperson looks back on 10 years with the Broadway hit, from workshop beginnings to the 2025 Tony Awards reunion. Read the interview!

Hill Country Arts Foundation Begins Rebuilding After Devastating Central Texas Floods

Following catastrophic flooding in Central Texas, the Hill Country Arts Foundation is working to recover damaged performance spaces, including a black box theater and outdoor stage, as it prepares to welcome the community back.. (more...)

