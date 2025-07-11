 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 11, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, theatre fans! It's another busy day on the Great White Way, and we've got all the latest headlines you might have missed. Take a first look at the new North American tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, plus meet the newly revealed Tony Awards Nominating Committee for the 2025-2026 season. Hamilton's Thayne Jasperson celebrates a decade in the room where it happens, while Megan Hilty makes a triumphant return to Death Becomes Her. If you're craving more photos, check out Michael Sheen in the National Theatre's Nye and rehearsal shots from 101 Dalmatians. Plus, don't miss BroadwayWorld's updates on industry news like MTI acquiring rights to Mrs. Doubtfire, exclusive interviews, new video content, and much more. Pour your coffee and catch up on everything happening both on Broadway and around the world!

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025 Image
Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST North American Tour First Look

Get a first look at the new North American tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years. The production features Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025 Image
The Tony Awards Reveal 2025-2026 Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has revealed the Nominating Committee for the 2025-2026 Broadway season. Learn more about the Tony Awards here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025 Image
Thayne Jasperson Celebrates a Decade With HAMILTON: Reflections From the Last Original Cast Member

Original Hamilton cast member Thayne Jasperson looks back on 10 years with the Broadway hit, from workshop beginnings to the 2025 Tony Awards reunion. Read the interview!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025 Image Video: Megan Hilty Returns to DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway
by Michael Major
Megan Hilty is back! Watch a video of her return to Death Becomes Her, with Jennifer Simard, Josh Lamon, and Taurean Everett. Also featured in the video are Johanna Moise and Bud Weber on for Michelle Williams and Christopher Sieber, respectively.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025 Image Video: THE BUCCANEERS Season 2 Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode five of the acclaimed hit drama “The Buccaneers' season two. In the episode, the Buccaneers prepare for Lizzy’s wedding day, and Nan returns to face the music as things get more complicated. Watch the clip!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025 Image Video: First Look at SHIKI Theatre Company's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in Japan
by Joshua Wright
SHIKI Theatre Company has released  a first look at its Japanese-language production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, now running at the Maihama Amphitheater. The production is scheduled to close on March 15, 2026.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025 Image Photos: Michael Sheen and More in NYE at the National Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre has released a first look at the return of Nye, Tim Price's epic Welsh fantasia, which charts the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025 Image Photos: 101 DALMATIANS in Rehearsal Ahead of Run at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released for the transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2025 Image Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Broadway San Jose
by Linda Hodges
While many performances deliver a pleasing experience, only a rare, luminous creation possesses the alchemical magic to truly dazzle, delight, and forever enchant an audience, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and minds.  And what, you ask, is this extraordinary show? Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, a jukebox musical like no other. Prepare to be utterly captivated!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
50th Concord Theatricals Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Reveals Finalists And Judges
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Concord Theatricals Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival has revealed this year's honorary OOB Festival playwrights. Learn more about the festival here!. (more...)
MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to MRS. DOUBTFIRE
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International just announced the acquisition of Mrs. Doubtfire, the hit comedy musical based on the enormously popular 20th Century Fox motion picture.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/10/2025; Jobs In Social Media, HR and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/10/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Playwright Kristiana Rae Colón Will Lead Online Playwriting Workshop
by Stephi Wild
The Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop, dedicated to developing Black and diverse voices in American theatre, has announced a new online playwriting cohort led by acclaimed playwright Kristiana Rae Colón.. (more...)  
Around the Broadway World
John Behlmann and More Complete the Cast of DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical ahead of the show’s first preview. See who is starring and learn more!. (more...)
MASQUERADE Releases Tickets to Select Performances to the General Public
by Stephi Wild
Masquerade has released limited tickets to select performances between September 9 through October 19, now available to the general public. Learn more here!. (more...)
Nicci Claspell Steps Into MOULIN ROUGE! With Two Hours Notice & No Rehearsal
by Michael Major
Nicci Claspell is opening up about making her Broadway principal debut in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway with two hours notice and no rehearsal. Claspell first played Satine on the national tour of the hit musical, covering the role while playing Arabia.. (more...)
Nick Fradiani Will Continue in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour For Second Year
by Stephi Wild
Nick Fradiani will continue as the title role for the second year of the national tour of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, The Old Vic
by Alexander Cohen
It’s hard to shake the suspicion that this revival of Conor McPherson’s Girl From the North Country is hitching a ride on the gravy train of A Complete Unknown. Forged with songs from Bob Dylan’s back catalogue, it feels less like living, breathing musical theatre that burrows into the heart, and more like a canny cash cow that fresh legions of Dylan disciples are ready to mumble along to.. (more...)
FLOYD COLLINS OBC Recording Pushes Release Date to August
by Chloe Rabinowitz
CENTER STAGE RECORDS will release of Floyd Collins – Original Broadway Cast Recording on streaming and digital platforms in August. Learn more about the album here!. (more...)
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Will Host Spirit Week 3.0 With Special Events and Activities
by Stephi Wild
John Proctor is the Villain will host Spirit Week 3.0, featuring post-show activations for ticket holders and fans for all performances next week. Learn more here!. (more...)
PBS Unveils Fall 2025 Lineup: Ruthie Ann Miles, Dick Van Dyke, & More
by Josh Sharpe
PBS has detailed its fall programming, which includes a new documentary celebrating Dick Van Dyke, a presentation of The Public Theater’s Twelfth Night, and the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert featuring Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles.. (more...)
Review: 'TILL THE STARS COME DOWN, Theatre Royal Haymarket
by Aliya Al-Hassan
There are productions that herald huge amounts of fanfare and and others that creep up and surprise you. Beth Steel's wonderfully human play, 'Till the Stars Come Down, is the latter. A surprise hit at the National Theatre last year, this sharply comic and deeply touching family drama now makes its deserved West End transfer.. (more...)
Video: The Stars Come Out to Celebrate CABARET's 2000th Global Performance
by Nicole Rosky
Cabaret just celebrated a major milestone- its 2000th global performance! Watch as West End Cabaret veterans Eddie Redmayne, Mason Alexander Park, Layton Williams and more chat about the show's legacy on the red carpet.. (more...)

Hill Country Arts Foundation Begins Rebuilding After Devastating Central Texas Floods
by Joshua Wright
Following catastrophic flooding in Central Texas, the Hill Country Arts Foundation is working to recover damaged performance spaces, including a black box theater and outdoor stage, as it prepares to welcome the community back.. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“There's a place for us,
Somewhere a place for us.
Peace and quiet and open air
Wait for us somewhere.”

- West Side Story

