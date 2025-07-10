Video: First Look at SHIKI Theatre Company's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in Japan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SHIKI Theatre Company has released a first look at its Japanese-language production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, now running at the Maihama Amphitheater. The production is scheduled to close on March 15, 2026.

The musical is staged just steps from Tokyo Disney Resort®, forming the basis for several themed packages combining show tickets with park access and hotel stays. These include bundled options such as show tickets plus entry to Tokyo Disneyland® or Tokyo DisneySea®, and accommodations at partner hotels like the Disney Ambassador Hotel® or other official Tokyo Disney Resort® hotels.

The production features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton. The general manager is Mirai Ashishu, with David Churcher serving as technical supervisor and Jayne Trowbridge as production supervisor. Sam Scalamoni is associate director, with fight direction by Rick Sordelet and choreography supervision by Chandon Jones. Costume design is by Ann Hould-Ward, set design by Stanley A. Meyer, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and illusion design by Jim Steinmeyer. The show’s puppet design is by Basil Twist. David H. Lawrence handles hair and makeup design, Glen Kelly provides dance music arrangements, and orchestrations are by Danny Troob. Michael Kosarin serves as music supervisor and arranger. The original direction is by Rob Roth, with staging and direction for this production by Matt West.

The cast is led by Mariko Gosho as Belle and Tatsuro Iida as the Beast. Tadashi Kikuchi plays Maurice, with Motofumi Takahashi as Gaston and Kaoru Miyano as LeFou. The enchanted castle staff includes Tomoki Ohki as Lumière, Toshihide Mura as Cogsworth, Sayoko Hayami as Mrs. Potts, Aiko Toda as Madame Bouche, and Mizuki Horie as Babette. The male ensemble features Sakamoto, Shun, Suihara, Shunreizan, Shuhei, Shimon, Ota, Tomohisa, Sugikubo, Shime, Yuki, Wakayama, and Nobunari. The female ensemble includes Harada, Miou, Sano, Kanami, Nakata, Narumi, Mishima, Mizuki, Kosaka, Hana, Morita, Miho, Toda, Suzu, and Serika from Kita Junior High School.