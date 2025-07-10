JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Will Host Spirit Week 3.0 With Special Events and Activities

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



John Proctor Is the Villain will host Spirit Week 3.0, featuring post-show activations for ticket holders and fans for all performances next week from Tuesday, July 15 through Sunday, July 20 including collaborations with Levain Bakery, Milk Bar, poppi, and SoulCycle.

Spirit Week 3.0 Schedule:

-Events will kick off on Tuesday, July 15 for Chiara Aurelia’s first performance as ‘Shelby Holcomb’ with post-show treats provided by Levain Bakery in front of The Booth Theatre for ticketed patrons, while supplies last.

-After the matinee on Wednesday, July 16, Shubert Alley will be home to a ‘Feminism Club Bake Sale,’ with Milk Bar handing out free B’Day cake truffles to ticketed patrons, while supplies last.

-For ‘Study Break’ on the evening of Wednesday, July 16, John Proctor Is the Villain will be hosting a giveaway powered by poppi, handing out various flavors of the popular prebiotic soda for ticketed patrons to enjoy following the show.

-On Thursday, July 17, SoulCycle Bryant Park (110 W 41st Street) will collaborate on a ‘Field Day’ for a special ride at 12:15 PM with members of the John Proctor Is the Villain coven, featuring a playlist inspired by the show. Sign-up via SoulCycle is required at www.soul-cycle.com. Patrons attending the evening performance of the production will receive a special class card.

-Due to popular demand, John Proctor Is the Villain will be taking over Shubert Alley for the third time on Friday, July 18 for a post-show “Prom Silent Disco” dance party, presented by @whatthefloat with songs from Lorde’s new album, Virgin.

-Finally, on Saturday, July 19 & Sunday, July 20, limited edition posters will be provided at each of the weekend’s performances.

Performances for Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor Is the Villain with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, began on Broadway on Thursday, March 20, ahead of a Monday, April 14 opening night.

Sadie Sink plays her final performance in John Proctor Is the Villain on Sunday, July 13 and Chiara Aurelia will join the company as ‘Shelby Holcomb’ on Tuesday, July 15. The complete cast of John Proctor Is the Villain includes Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – “one of the most anticipated of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.