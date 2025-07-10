MASQUERADE Releases Tickets to Select Performances to the General Public

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Masquerade, the upcoming immersive production of The Phantom of the Opera, has released limited tickets to select performances between September 9 through October 19, now available to the general public. As previously announced, Masquerade will hold its Gala Night performance on Sunday, September 28.

The cast of Masquerade will include Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade will include Shai Baitel, Hunter Bird, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Kate Lumpkin, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Lee McCutcheon, Diane Paulus, Scott Pask, Emilio Sosa, Gypsy Snider, Tori Sparks, Ben Stanton, and William Waldrop.

The Production Team of Masquerade will include Rosario Arcuri, Stephen Arnold, Sarah Battaglia, Sean Beach, Evan Bernardin, Will Blumberg, Antoine Boissereau, Carolyn Boyd, Simon Brouke, Kelbi Carrig, Ruth Carsch, Kerry Concannon, Brittany Coyne, Hailey Delaney, Eric Dente, Eli Diker, Elizabeth Emanuel, Randall Etheredge, Stephanie Leah Evans, Shoshana Fisher, Dawn-Elin Fraser, Megan Frazier, Misha Fristensky, Christina Grant, Chris Habana, Simon Hammerstein, Billie Harmon, Cesar Hawas, Isaac Hayward, Morgan Holbrook, Amelie Julicher, Andrew Katz, Viktoria-Isabella King, Jeffery Kurtz, McBee, Fiona McDougal, Brian Messina, Vittoria Orlando, Amanda Perry, Dotty Peterson, Cinder Petrichor, Diana Rebholz, Alicia Rodis, Sadie Schlesinger, Jake Scudder, Max Seelig, Giza Selimi, Ashley Setzler, James Sherwood, David Shocket, Naomi Symeou, Nakkia Smalls, Monet Thibou, Kristopher Thompson-Bolden, Madilyn Tramonte, Benjamin Weigel, Kat West, Nzinga Williams, Chelsea Wilson, David Andrew Wilson, Mike Wojchik, Alex Wolfe, Asher Young, and Alec Zbornak.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. Masquerade is also proud to welcome M.A.C. COSMETICS as the show’s Official Makeup Partner. Guests can look forward to enjoying champagne by Taittinger.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.