Video: The Stars Come Out to Celebrate CABARET's 2000th Global Performance

Cabaret just celebrated a major milestone- its 2000th global performance! Watch as West End Cabaret veterans Eddie Redmayne, Mason Alexander Park, Layton Williams and more chat about the show's legacy on the red carpet.

"[This occasion] is a testament to the strength of what Kander, Ebb, and Masteroff made, really," explained Redmayne- the revival's original Emcee.

"I'm honored that if there was a version of Cabaret that I got to be a part of, that it was this one," added Park.

The London revival currently stars Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd as Sally Bowles and Olivier nominee Rob Madge as The Emcee, with Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. The cast is completed by Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould, Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna, Patrick Wilden and Lucy Young.

On Broadway, Emmy Award, GRAMMY Award, and three-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter and two-time Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace will soon star as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ at the August Wilson Theatre, beginning performances on Tuesday, July 22 for the production’s final 13 weeks through Sunday, October 19.