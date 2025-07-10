Hill Country Arts Foundation Begins Rebuilding After Devastating Central Texas Floods

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CBS News reports that The Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram, Texas, is facing a massive rebuilding effort following deadly flooding that struck the region over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Founded 66 years ago along the banks of the Guadalupe River, the foundation is home to a theater, art fair, and replica of Stonehenge. For Executive Director Sarah Tacey - who has worked at the site for 25 years - it’s more than a performance venue. “It means something to so many people,” she told CBS News. “People who were out here in their cribs are now directing plays and starring in plays.”

Several facilities on the campus were inundated by floodwaters, including the black box theater, the lobby, and a ceramics studio that had only recently been completed. The outdoor theater’s stage survived thanks to a built-in safeguard: walls intentionally designed to break away in the event of a major flood, preventing the entire structure from being washed downstream.

Despite the extensive damage - estimated to cost over $1 million to repair - teams are already working to clear debris and restore the site.

“Everyone at the foundation lost loved ones or knows someone who did,” Tacey said. “The community needs some joy and music and we’ll do it in some fashion and invite the community to come here.”

The theater was set to be currently presenting Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville through July 26th, 2025. Other summer productions expected to be impacted include Shipwrecked!, Hot Shakespeare, an Evening of One Acts, and Dial M For Murder.

The theater was also expected to present A Christmas Carol during the holiday season.

To learn more about how you can help and donate, click here.