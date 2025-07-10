Nick Fradiani Will Continue in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour For Second Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nick Fradiani will continue as the title role for the second year of the national tour of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL.

Nick Fradiani won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” “Past My Past,” his second solo album, was released in 2022. He made his national tour debut in A Bronx Tale and his Broadway debut in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, taking over the role of ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in October 2023. The official announcement of Fradiani taking A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on the road in the title role was officially made by Ryan Seacrest on the season finale of “American Idol” on ABC TV in May 2024 after Fradiani took the stage for the first time since winning the title. He has since gone on to play the role across the country to rave reviews, breaking box office records and leading the show to recoupment in an unprecedentedly short amount of time.

Nick Fradiani (Neil Diamond – Then) is currently joined on tour by Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub/Tommy O'Rourke), Kate Mulligan (Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond), Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner), with Joe Caskey as the standby for ‘Neil-Then.’

Rounding out the current company as “The Noise” are Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Denver Dizon (Swing), Dale Duko, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Alec Michael Ryan (Swing), Vanessa Aurora Sierra (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE has been a resounding success on tour as it recouped its initial investment in just five months of performances, is breaking box office records in multiple cities, adding extra performances to bookings to meet extraordinary demand, and has welcomed over one million audience members since its launch in September 2024. Year 2 officially begins in Norfolk, VA this September and will continue to 35 more cities across North America!

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).

The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (Illusion Design), Kathy Fabian (Production Properties Supervisor), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), Madeline McCluskey of Gentry & Associates (General Management) and Hector Guivas of NETworks Presentations (Production Management).