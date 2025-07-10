Nicci Claspell Steps Into MOULIN ROUGE! With Two Hours Notice & No Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nicci Claspell is opening up about making her Broadway principal debut in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway with two hours notice and no rehearsal. Claspell first played Satine on the national tour of the hit musical, covering the role while playing Arabia. However, the last time she went on was over a year ago. Now, she stepped back in to the production to finally play the musical's "Sparkling Diamond" on Broadway.

Claspell was on her way to her birthday party when she received a call from the production's stage manager. With all current available Satine's unable to fill in that night, she was asked to take on the role.

"As soon as I saw his name on my phone, I kind of knew what he was about to ask. They were down all of the current Satines and wanted to know how I’d feel about going on for the 7:30… and this was at 5:30. I took a few minutes to think about it, but it was really just to let it sink in. I knew I was going to say yes."

After the call, she reveals that she grabbed her makeup bag and hopped in a car to get to the theatre. After trying on her costumes, testing out Satine's signature swing entrances, and doing a lift call – it was showtime.

Claspell went on to that the Broadway company for helping her through the last minute performance, specifically her dresser, who guided her through Satine's numerous costume changes.

"Was I nervous? Sure. Were there moments I didn’t know what I was going to say until the line came out of my mouth? Absolutely, plenty. But having lived with this show for over three years, I trusted that it was all still there in my brain and it was. More than that I trusted that every single person around me, onstage and off, had my back and was ready to help me with anything I needed at any moment. Stage managers, dance captains, cast on and offstage, crew, wardrobe, hair, band, sound…. Everybody made sure I felt secure. And an extra big shoutout to @aharonkoolass for being the calm cool and collected dresser I needed during what were actually the most daunting moments for me - the costume changes."

She ended the post by reflecting on the work and discipline that taking on the strenuous role required with such short notice.

"I’m so proud of the work I’ve done. I’m grateful for my smart brain and my strong body and my solid work ethic. And I’m so thankful for the team and the company that continues to see and validate these things in me."

