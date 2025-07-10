The Tony Awards Reveal 2025-2026 Nominating Committee

Members include Jocelyn Bioh, Victoria Clark, Adam Chanler-Berat, James Ijames and more.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has revealed the Nominating Committee for the 2025-2026 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on a date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2025-2026 committee of Tony Nominators will include 64 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.
Bob Balaban – Actor / Producer / Director / Writer
Dani Barlow – Theatre Administrator
Mark Benett – Sound Designer**
Sarah Benson – Director
Rob Berman – Music Director**
Jocelyn Bioh – Playwright**
Jeremy Blocker – Creative Director / Executive Producer for Audible Theater**
Rick Boynton – Creative Producer, Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Brian Harlan Brooks - Director / Choreographer / DEI Director
Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price – Theatre Educator / Director
Kevin Cahoon – Actor / Director
Jade King Carroll – Director / Producing Artistic Director, Chautauqua Theater Company**
Adam Chanler-Berat – Actor / Playwright
Victoria Clark – Actor / Director / Educator
Jordan E. Cooper – Playwright / Actor / Director / Producer
Will Davis – Choreographer / Director**
Ty Defoe – Interdisciplinary Artists / Writer / Storyteller
Andy Einhorn – Music Supervisor / Conductor
Dan Foster – Actor / Director / Producer
Donald P. Gagnon, Ph.D. –Theatre Arts Professor / Dramaturg
Deeksha Gaur – Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund
Tiffani Gavin – Executive Director, Eugene O’Neill Theater Center**
Daniel Goldstein – Director / Writer**
Linda Goodrich – Director / Choreographer
Joshua Harmon - Playwright**
Miranda Haymon – Director
Ricky Hinds – Associate Director / Choreographer**
Timothy Huang – Composer / Lyricist / Librettist**
James Ijames – Playwright / Director / Educator
Anna K. Jacobs – Composer / Lyricist / Librettist**
Jessica Jahn – Costume Designer**
Christine Toy Johnson – Playwright / Actor / Director
Rosalie Joseph –Casting Director
Rod Kaats – Producer / Director
Peter Kaczorowski – Lighting Designer**
Glen Kelly – Amanuensis / Composer**
Michael Korie – Librettist / Lyricist
L Morgan Lee - Actor**
Peter Marks – Former Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post
Lisa McNulty – Producing Artistic Director WP Theater
Danny Mefford - Choreographer**
Ira Mont – Production Stage Manager
Jacqueline Diane Moscou – Actor / Director
Helen Park – Composer / Lyricist
Jessica Paz – Sound Designer
Georgina Pazcoguin – Actress / Producer / Diversity Advocate
Karen Perry – Costume Designer
Jill Rafson – Producing Artist Director, Classic Stage Co.
T. Oliver Reid – Actor / Director / Choreographer / Activist / Musical Theater Professor at Rider University
Liam Robinson – Composer / Arranger / Music Supervisor
Carole Rothman – Co-Founder and Former Artistic Director, Second Stage Theater
Rafael Sánchez – Executive Artistic Director, Repertorio Español**
Florie Seery – Associate Dean / Managing Director, David Geffen School of Drama / Yale Repertory Theatre
Walt Spangler – Scenic Designer
Mark Stanley – Lighting Designer
Susan Soon He Stanton – Playwright / Television Writer / Screenwriter
Jeffrey Sweet – Playwright / Librettist**
Jason Tam – Actor
Cori Thomas – Playwright / Actor
Alexandria Wailes – Actor / Director / Choreographer
Charlotte Wilcox – Retired General Manager**
Patricia Wilcox – Choreographer
BD Wong – Actor / Director / Playwright / Author**
David C. Woolard – Costume Designer
