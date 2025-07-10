John Behlmann and More Complete the Cast of DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The complete cast has been revealed for the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical ahead of the show’s first preview on Friday, July 18 in Parton’s hometown of Nashville, TN.



John Behlmann will play the role of ‘Carl Dean,’ Dolly’s husband of nearly 60 years who passed away earlier this year. Behlmann recently played ‘Jerry’ in the Broadway adaptation of the cult television show Smash and starred as ‘Gordy’ in the Tony Award nominated musical comedy Shucked.



Dolly: A True Original Musical will open Friday, August 8 at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University. Due to overwhelming demand, the run has been extended with tickets now on sale through Sunday, August 31.



Joining Behlmann are cast members Katie Rose Clarke as ‘Dolly Parton,’ Carrie St. Louis as ‘Dolly,’ and Quinn Titcomb as ‘Little Dolly,’ each playing the international superstar at different stages of her life. Dolly: A True Original Musical will also feature John Zdorjeski as ‘Porter Wagoner,’ Jacob Fishel as ‘Sandy Gallin,’ Tabitha Lawing as ‘Little Judy Ogle,’ Tony Award nominee Beth Malone as ‘Judy Ogle,’ and Danny Wolohan as ‘Uncle Bill.’



They are joined by ensemble members Peri Barnhill, Klea Blackhurst, Sarah Bockel, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Joe Carroll, Donald Corren, Ryan Demoville, Olivia Donalson, Sarah Hunt, Ruchir Khazanchi, James Moye, Cole Ragsdale, Maddie Robert, and Alex Ross. Swings and understudies for the Nashville company include Josh Canfield, Tiffany Engen, Todd A. Horman, Norah Nunes, and Kathlynn Rodin.



Dolly: A True Original Musical features a score by Parton that includes some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and Emmy Award winner Maria S. Schlatter, and is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Bio:

Behlmann just finished playing ‘Jerry’ in the new Broadway musical Smash. Before that he received a Grammy nomination starring as con man ‘Gordy Jackson’ in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical comedy Shucked. Behlmann also got an Outer Critics nomination for creating the role of dim-witted beefcake ‘Max’ in the Tony-winning musical Tootsie. He was in the Broadway premiere of Joshua Harmon’s play Significant Other, starred as ‘Richard Hannay’ in the New York production of The 39 Steps, and made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning play revival of Journey’s End. On camera, he’s been in the movies of celebrated directors like Martin Scorsese, Sam Mendes, and Greg Mottola. You can see him in the latest television seasons of “Elsbeth,” “And Just Like That,“ and season 2 of HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” He also recurred as ‘Agent Adams’ on ”Riverdale,” as Ann Dowd’s bumbling FBI partner in “Good Behavior,” and has guest-starred on many other shows. He’s appeared in Off-Broadway plays and musicals for many of New York’s most respected theater companies; and been a voice actor in several global video game franchises, including 15+ years of World of Warcraft. He’s a hobbyist photographer, former trapeze artist, and lives in New York with his wife and two young children.



